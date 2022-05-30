ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Is The Largest Battle Of WWII

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XI7zD_0fukwfWT00 WWII lasted from 1939 until 1945. It was a truly global war with major battles that stretched from the Pacific islands to Japan and Russia, throughout Northern Africa, all of Europe, and with naval battles in both the Atlantic and Pacific. Entire cities were destroyed, particularly in Europe and Japan. The war against Japan was ended with the first and only use of nuclear weapons against a human population. No one knows how many people died in WWII, but the figure has been put as high as 80 million.

Some of the most famous battles in history were fought in WWII. Those which stand out in history books are D-Day and the fight to take Iwo Jima.

Many of the largest conflicts were between the Soviet Union, one of the Allied powers, and Nazi Germany, the main Axis power. These battles were characterized by the size of military resources involved and the significant civilian population loss.

The fog of war always complicates exact casualty totals. The estimates are the result of historians patching together primary documents over many years.

24/7 Wall St. picked the largest battle of World War II based on the number of casualties, which includes deaths and wounded. When available, we included civilian casualties. To create our list, we reviewed material from sources such as the Imperial War Museum in London, World War II battle database, and more.

The largest battle of WWII was the Battle of Stalingrad. Here are the details:

> Estimated total casualties: 2,000,000
> Date: July 17, 1942 to February 2, 1943
> Combatants: the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany

Click here to read The 18 Largest Battles of WWII

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Army In History

China has an army of two million people today. That might be considered small because its population is 1.4 billion people. India, with about the same population has 1.45 million people in its military. By comparison to these, the U.S. number of people in the military is fairly small at 1.39 million, the third largest […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Powerful Nuclear Explosion In History

When the nuclear bomb known as “Little Boy” detonated 1,500 feet above Hiroshima at 8:15 AM, August 9, 1945, it exploded with the force of 15,000 tons of TNT. The bomb killed about 140,000 people. Many nuclear weapons in arsenals today could set off explosions much more powerful than that. Nuclear weapons are currently divided […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Civilian Casualties#Europe#Iwo#Allied#Nazi#Axis#The Imperial War Museum
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
World War II
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Religion

The world’s great religions face a series of challenges unlike any they have seen in the past. According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Composition by Country, 2010-2050 report, for instance, 30% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. The report also notes that “Christians are projected to decline from 78% of the U.S. population […]
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy