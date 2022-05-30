Amazon Memorial Day sales are here—shop the best deals on Apple, Samsung, Revlon and more
For all your Memorial Day 2022 shopping needs, Amazon has you covered with incredible products at even more incredible price points. Whether you're looking for beauty and home essentials or smart tech and appliances, the retail giant is offering a slew of massive markdowns today. The Amazon Memorial Day sale has some of the best deals we've seen all year, so be sure to jump on the savings while you still can!
The 10 best Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $38.92 (Save $15.01 to $21.07)
- Fire TV Cube for $69.99 (Save $50)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $199.95 (Save $150)
- Pyhigh Stationary Exercise Bike for $239.97 with on-page coupon (Save $160)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack for $267.96 (Save $200.04)
- Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $150)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air from $554.87 (Save $29.01 to $70)
- Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Queen Mattress for $718.99 (Save $480.01)
- LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)
We found all the best Amazon deals you can shop right now, including savings on headphones , laptops , smart tech , air fryers , robot vacuums and furniture . With Black Friday-level savings across all those categories and more, Amazon's Memorial Day sale does not disappoint.
TV and soundbar Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar for $98 (Save $31.99)
- Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X for $99 (Save $50.99)
- TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV for $158 (Save $71.99)
- Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $399.99 (Save $400)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision for $499.99 (Save $330)
- Samsung 50-Inch QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $797.99 (Save $350)
- LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-In for $2,197.99 (Save $400)
Laptop, tablet and computer Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard for Windows for $21.99 (Save $8)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $128.52 (Save $41.47)
- Samsung 23.5-Inch CF396 Curved Computer Monitor for $169.99 (Save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet for $179.99 (Save $50)
- Lenovo IdeaPad for $244.99 (Save $55)
- HP 15-Inch Laptop for $509 (Save $150.99)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air from $554.87 (Save $29.01 to $70)
Headphone, wearables and tech Amazon Memorial Day deals
Headphones and speaker dealss
- Save up to 29% on Bose Earbuds
- Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $49.95 (Save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from $99.99 (Save $43.09 to $50)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from $146 (Save $30 to $33.95)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
Wearable deals
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker from $76 (Save $21.77 to $23.95)
- Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch from $183 (Save $50 to $66.99)
- Apple Watch SE Smart Watch from $259 (Save $49.01 to $50)
Streaming device deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Cube for $69.99 (Save $50)
- Roku Streambar for $99 (Save $30.99)
Tech accessory deals
- Save up to 38% on UGreen Cell Phone Chargers and Computer Drive Enclosures
- Ximeges Cat 8 3-Foot Ethernet Cable for $5.94 (Save $1.05)
- Tile Mate Essentials, 4-Pack for $68 (Save $11.99)
Tools and appliance Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Save up to 50% on Sun Joe Pressure Washer and Car Cleaning Products
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1,000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box for $99.95 (Save $25)
- Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower for $134.99 (Save $45)
- WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $195.14 (Save $34.85)
- Char-Broil 17202004 Digital Electric Smoker for $215 (Save $184.99)
- Annzoe 50-Foot 50 Amp Generator Cord and Generator Power Inlet Box for $237.99 (Save $51.01)
- Galanz GLR12TS5F Refrigerator for $415 (Save $87.95)
Kitchen and cooking tools Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Musment Portable Camping Charcoal Grill for $59.49 (Save $50.50)
- Instant Pro Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $78.95 (Save $21.04)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender for $90.35 (Save $9.64)
- Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker Machine for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $110)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $199.95 (Save $150)
- Camp Chef PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker with Fold Down Front Shelf Wood Pellet Grill for $450.66 (Save $198.34)
Vacuum and robot vacuum Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Black + Decker 2Ah Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $34.52 (Save $2.47)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim for $149.90 with on-page coupon (Save $80 to $80.09)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX for $185.99 with on-page coupon (Save $64)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner for $271.95 (Save $37.04)
- Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $150)
Home goods and furniture Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Woolite 2-Pack Dryer Balls for $3.83 (Save $5.16)
- Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag 3-Pack for $16.99 (Save $7.65)
- Blueair Air Purifier for $249.59 (Save $70.40)
- Amazon Rivet Bayard Contemporary Sofa Couch from $385.31 (Save $166.47)
- Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Queen Mattress for $718.99 (Save $480.01)
Fashion and beauty Amazon Memorial Day deals
Women's clothing deals
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Eyewear
- Bluetime Women's Casual Lightweight Open Front Cardigan from $8.88 (Save $3.89 to $17)
- PrettyGarden Women's Floral Summer Dress Wrap for $40.99 (Save $5)
Men's clothing deals
- Save up to 30% on Men's, Women's and Kids' Swimsuits from Amazon Essentials
- Save up to 48% on Columbia Sportswear Apparel and Footwear
- Gimecen Men's Lightweight Full Zip Soft Polar Fleece Jacket from $9.99 with on-page coupon (Save $21.50 to $29.99)
Beauty deals
- Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for $12.49 (Save $9.50)
- SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp for $20.99 with on-page coupon (Save $19)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $38.92 (Save $15.01 to $21.07)
Toy and game Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Winique Splash Pad from $19.99 (Save $15)
- Step2 Duck Dive Water Table for $60.80 (Save $6.19)
- Baoniu Toddler 3-in-1 Foldable Wooden Climbing Triangle Toy with Reversible Ramp for $169.99 (Save $30)
- Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler and Kids Bike with 18-Inch Wheels from $176.39 (Save $11.49 to $29.98)
Health and fitness gear Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Save up to 44% on Bowflex and Schwinn Fitness Equipment
- Renpho Body Fat Scale from $23.99 (Save $9.99 to $11)
- Sunpow Pull Up Assistance Bands, Set of 5 for $33.99 with on-page coupon (Save $6)
- Toloco Massage Gun for $62.98 with on-page coupon (Save $57.01)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Essentials Series Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer for $83.67 (Save $95.33)
- Pyhigh Stationary Exercise Bike for $239.97 with on-page coupon (Save $160)
Smart home tech Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Save up to 20% on Ring Floodlight Cameras
- SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for $29 (Save $10)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack for $34.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
- Echo Dot 4th Generation for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $51.99 (Save $13)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router AX1800 Smart Wi-Fi Router for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System for $231 (Save $78)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System for $249.99 (Save $65)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack for $267.96 (Save $200.04)
When do Amazon Memorial Day deals start?
Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 deals are here! You can shop deep discounts across all categories right now, including fashion, smart tech, home goods, kitchen essentials and more.
When is Memorial Day 2022?
Memorial Day is observed today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
When does Amazon's Memorial Day sale end?
While an official end date has not been released, we expect Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sales to wrap up tonight, May 30 . It's likely that the retailer will extend select markdowns, however we recommend shopping early as stock shortages could lead to popular items selling out quickly.
What are the best deals from the Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale?
No matter what you're shopping for this Memorial Day, Amazon has scores of savings across all categories. We've seen some of the lowest prices on TVs, smart tech, home appliances, kitchen gadgets and robot vacuums, in particular. During the sale, you can even save big on several of our all-time favorite products from brands like Samsung, Philips, Apple and more.
Are Amazon Memorial Day sales available online?
Yes. Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sales are exclusively available online. Check out our extensive deals roundup above for the inside scoop on all the best discounts available right now.
Does Amazon have special Memorial Day deals for Amazon Prime members?
Yes! Similar to some daily Amazon deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to select sales throughout the day. That means, as an Amazon Prime shopper, you'll get the first look at all the best Memorial Day 2022 deals. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their purchases quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—you can always sign up .
Shop the Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale .
