Amazon Memorial Day sales are here—shop the best deals on Apple, Samsung, Revlon and more

By Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ingNE_0fukwdl100
Shop the best Amazon Memorial Day sales for huge savings on tech, home, beauty and more. Reviewed/Philips/Revlon/LG/Roborock

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For all your Memorial Day 2022 shopping needs, Amazon has you covered with incredible products at even more incredible price points. Whether you're looking for beauty and home essentials or smart tech and appliances, the retail giant is offering a slew of massive markdowns today. The Amazon Memorial Day sale has some of the best deals we've seen all year, so be sure to jump on the savings while you still can!

The 10 best Amazon Memorial Day deals

  1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $38.92 (Save $15.01 to $21.07)
  2. Fire TV Cube for $69.99 (Save $50)
  3. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
  4. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $199.95 (Save $150)
  5. Pyhigh Stationary Exercise Bike for $239.97 with on-page coupon (Save $160)
  6. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack for $267.96 (Save $200.04)
  7. Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $150)
  8. 2022 Apple iPad Air from $554.87 (Save $29.01 to $70)
  9. Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Queen Mattress for $718.99 (Save $480.01)
  10. LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)

We found all the best Amazon deals you can shop right now, including savings on headphones , laptops , smart tech , air fryers , robot vacuums and furniture . With Black Friday-level savings across all those categories and more, Amazon's Memorial Day sale does not disappoint.

Memorial Day is today: Shop the 90+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Memorial Day hours: What to know about mail delivery, bank hours

Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

If you're tight on time today, don't worry—we did all the deal hunting for you. Keep scrolling to shop beauty essentials, kitchen tools, TVs, toys and more for the best prices on the web right now.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV and soundbar Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx3zW_0fukwdl100
Take home a new TV or soundbar by shopping Amazon's Memorial Day deals today. Reviewed/Sony/Samsung

Laptop, tablet and computer Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0goy_0fukwdl100
Looking for laptop and tablet deals? Save big on Apple, HP and more with these Amazon Memorial Day markdowns. Reviewed/Apple/HP

Headphone, wearables and tech Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK4HY_0fukwdl100
Amazon's Memorial Day deals feature fantastic tech, including wireless speakers and streaming devices. JBL/Amazon/Reviewed

Headphones and speaker dealss

Wearable deals

Streaming device deals

Tech accessory deals

Tools and appliance Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n80U9_0fukwdl100
Amazon's Memorial Day sale has incredible savings on home appliances and tools—shop our top picks now. Reviewed/Galanz/Greenworks

Kitchen and cooking tools Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNC01_0fukwdl100
Amazon's Memorial Day sale is one of the best places to shop for kitchen and cooking tools right now. Reviewed/Philips/Ninja

Vacuum and robot vacuum Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oT2Wv_0fukwdl100
If you want to invest in a new vacuum, now's your chance. Shop these Amazon Memorial Day deals before stock sells out. Reviewed/Eufy/Bissell

Home goods and furniture Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eD76B_0fukwdl100
Deck your home out in savings by shopping these Amazon Memorial Day deals on furniture and home goods now. Reviewed/Blueair/Amazon

Fashion and beauty Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UthBY_0fukwdl100
Stay trendy all summer long by shopping the best Amazon Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty essentials now. Reviewed/PrettyGarden/Bruno Marc

Women's clothing deals

Men's clothing deals

Beauty deals

Toy and game Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtBDn_0fukwdl100
Shop these Amazon Memorial Day deals for huge savings on games and toys your little ones will love. Reviewed/Schwinn/Step2

Health and fitness gear Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ku0Du_0fukwdl100
Looking for healthy savings? These Amazon Memorial Day deals on health and fitness essentials ave all your shopping needs covered. Reviewed/Sunpow/Pyhigh

Smart home tech Amazon Memorial Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIIJK_0fukwdl100
For the best savings on smart home essentials, look no further than Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Reviewed/Ring/Amazon

When do Amazon Memorial Day deals start?

Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 deals are here! You can shop deep discounts across all categories right now, including fashion, smart tech, home goods, kitchen essentials and more.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is observed today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When does Amazon's Memorial Day sale end?

While an official end date has not been released, we expect Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sales to wrap up tonight, May 30 . It's likely that the retailer will extend select markdowns, however we recommend shopping early as stock shortages could lead to popular items selling out quickly.

What are the best deals from the Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale?

No matter what you're shopping for this Memorial Day, Amazon has scores of savings across all categories. We've seen some of the lowest prices on TVs, smart tech, home appliances, kitchen gadgets and robot vacuums, in particular. During the sale, you can even save big on several of our all-time favorite products from brands like Samsung, Philips, Apple and more.

Are Amazon Memorial Day sales available online?

Yes. Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sales are exclusively available online. Check out our extensive deals roundup above for the inside scoop on all the best discounts available right now.

Does Amazon have special Memorial Day deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes! Similar to some daily Amazon deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to select sales throughout the day. That means, as an Amazon Prime shopper, you'll get the first look at all the best Memorial Day 2022 deals. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their purchases quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—you can always sign up .

Shop the Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Memorial Day sales are here—shop the best deals on Apple, Samsung, Revlon and more

