Walmart's Memorial Day sale has huge markdowns on KitchenAid, Apple, Shark and Vizio

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Miweq_0fukwcsI00
Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save big on outdoor furniture, tech, home goods, toys and more. Reviewed / Apple / Champion / Cuisinart / Ninja

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Make a splash this summer with serious savings at Walmart . Shop the Walmart Memorial Day sale right now for epic deals across all categories, including grills, bikes, outdoor furniture and inflatable pool floats—everything you need to enjoy the outdoors all summer long.

The best Walmart Memorial Day deals you can shop

  1. Play Day Inflatable Holographic Seashell Pool Float for $22.98 (Save $17)
  2. UpThrone Luxury Turkish Cotton White Bath Towels Set of 6 for $35.99 (Save $34)
  3. MSI Bravo 15-Inch AMD Gaming Laptop $699 (Save $400)
  4. Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo with Auto-iQ BN750 for $98 (Save $41)
  5. Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum for $138 (Save $61)
  6. Kent 26-Inch Bayside Women's Cruiser Bike for $218 (Save $50)
  7. Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $299 (Save $200)
  8. Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set for $249 (Save $95)
  9. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
  10. Greenworks 21-Inch 80-Volt Battery-Powered Push Walk-Behind Mower for $399 (Save $124.99)

If you're looking to give your home's interior a refresh, Walmart has up to 40% off tech including TVs and speakers, and up to 25% off home goods like furniture, décor and storage solutions. You can also snag discounts of up to 20% off patio furniture and up to 40% off clothes for the entire family, too.

To make your Memorial Day shopping even easier, Walmart offers free two-day shipping for all orders over $35. Additionally, members of Walmart+ can enjoy sweet perks like early access to sales, member-only deals and unlimited free delivery on orders.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best bike Memorial Day Walmart deals

Whether you're looking for an e-bike or a beach cruiser, Walmart is offering up to 25% bikes right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgiD0_0fukwcsI00
Save up to 25% on bikes at Walmart right now. Kent/Walmart/Reviewed

The best outdoor furniture and tools Memorial Day Walmart deals

Cool off during heat waves and save $200 on an above-ground pool the entire family can enjoy this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i054F_0fukwcsI00
Upgrade your backyard and patio with deep discounts on furniture at Walmart during Memorial Day weekend. Intex/Better Homes/Walmart/Reviewed

The best tech Memorial Day Walmart deals

Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% on select tech from brands like Samsung, LG, Apple and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SkyZ_0fukwcsI00
Walmart is offering deep discounts on TVs, laptops, wearable tech and more. LG/Apple/Walmart/Reviewed

The best home goods Memorial Day Walmart deals

If you're looking for a vacuum or kitchen appliances, Walmart has got you covered with tons of rollbacks from the likes of Shark, Bissell, Ninja and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eVyw_0fukwcsI00
Refresh your home with savings on vacuum cleaners, bedding, bath and kitchen appliances at Walmart. UpThrone/Shark/Walmart/Reviewed

The best clothing Memorial Day Walmart deals

Save big on tops, swimsuits, shorts and more for the entire family with discounts of up to to 40% off during Walmart's Memorial Day sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjCHQ_0fukwcsI00
Save up to 40% off clothes at Walmart. The Children's Place/ Time and Tru/Walmart/Reviewed

The best toy and game Memorial Day Walmart deals

Keep your little ones entertained this summer with Walmart Memorial Day deals on toys and games from Fisher-Price, Crayola and Lego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viLyI_0fukwcsI00
Save big on toys and outdoor games at Walmart during Memorial Day weekend. Lite Brite/Little Tikes/Walmart/Reviewed

►Amazon Memorial Day deals: Save on TVs, headphones, furniture and more

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day weekend for many Americans.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Memorial Day 2022 is here and the sales are too. We saw the first Memorial Day markdowns in early May and some of the biggest price cuts just dropped this morning. To help you navigate the shopping extravaganza, we're live tracking all the best deals available right now.

What are the best Walmart Memorial Day deals?

Some of the absolute best Memorial Day deals are on mattresses and outdoor furniture. The retailer is offering tons of newly added rollback prices with steep savings on patio furniture sets, grills, mattresses and more. If you're looking to revamp your indoor spaces, there are also discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances, bedding and bath. Right now, you can save $61 on a top-rated Shark stick vacuum , save $50 on a propane gas grill for barbecuing this season or save up to $65 on the Apple Watch SE .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart's Memorial Day sale has huge markdowns on KitchenAid, Apple, Shark and Vizio

Community Policy