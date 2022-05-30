ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has major savings on Samsung, Maytag, Lenovo and more

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Best Buy has deals on TVs, headphones, smart home tech and laptops for Memorial Day. LG / Amazon / Beats / Asus

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Take your everyday tech to the next level while staying on budget by shopping the top Best Buy Memorial Day deals right now. Looking for laptops , appliances and TVs ? We found epic Memorial Day discounts on all that and more.

The best Memorial Day Best Buy deals you can shop

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (Save $15)
  2. Asus 11.6-Inch Chromebook for $99 (Save $120)
  3. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $150)
  4. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $500)
  5. Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)

Whether you’re shopping for laundry room upgrades or a new TV to make at-home movie nights truly cinematic, there is a Best Buy deal for you. The retailer is currently hosting its Memorial Day appliances sale on top of deals on laptops , TVs , headphones and more. Below, we rounded the best Memorial Day Best Buy deals on some of the best products we've ever tested for the lowest prices on the web.

Memorial Day sales: Shop the 90+ best sales at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Memorial Day shopping: What stores are open today? Store hours for Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, more

Memorial Day hours: What to know about mail delivery, bank hours

More: Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here’s the true history of the holiday

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best TV Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Whether you're watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi or the NBA playoffs , you need a great TV screen to truly enjoy it. Right now, Best Buy has some of the best TVs we've ever tested on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4ED8_0fukwbzZ00
Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies with these top-rated TVs on sale at Best Buy. LG/Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best appliance Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Cooking and cleaning can feel like a chore sometimes. Fortunately, Best Buy has oodles of big and small home appliances on sale right now. From compact air fryers to spacious refrigerators and everything in between, there are tons of Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVO0k_0fukwbzZ00
Whether you need a quick meal from an air fryer or want to keep your food fresh in the refrigerator, these appliance deals at Best Buy are top-tier. Chefman/Samsung

The best laptop and tablet Memorial Day Best Buy deals

These Memorial Day Best Buy deals on laptops and tablets let you save big on everything with a touchscreen, keyboard and major processing power.

The best headphone Memorial Day Best Buy deals

If audio upgrades are on your list for Memorial Day, you can find tons of great deals on over-ear headphones , earbuds and more at Best Buy, from popular brands like Beats, Jabra, JVC and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwBuQ_0fukwbzZ00
Best Buy's headphone deals feature items in all shapes and sizes with incredible sound quality. Beats/JVC/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best soundbar and speaker Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Whether you want to hear your must-watch new show better or blast your favorite music at a party, Best Buy has some top-rated speakers and soundbars on sale for you. Some models can add new dimensions to movies while others can make the sounds of your favorite vinyl truly soar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bG6zT_0fukwbzZ00
Upgrade your home sound with these speakers and soundbars on sale at Best Buy today. Sony/Definitive Technology/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best smart home Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Make your home a high-tech habitat by picking up a few new smart devices at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. You can enter the world of Amazon Echo in a compact package or be more hands-on with your home security . Whatever your preference, these deals can help you shop smart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeG5n_0fukwbzZ00
Get these smart home speakers, security cameras and more at Best Buy on sale today. Amazon/Swann/Best Buy/Reviewed

The best wearable tech Memorial Day Best Buy deals

Put the power of your smartphone on your wrist with these wearable devices on sale at Best Buy right now. From Samsung to Garmin, you can keep a close eye on your instant messages, updates and health progress with these items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUjnP_0fukwbzZ00
Keep track of the time and your health with these smartwatch deals at Best Buy today. Samsung/Garmin/Best Buy/Reviewed

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . While many Memorial Day sales started as early as April this year, most (if not all) of our favorite deals are currently live and the markdowns are some of the best we've seen all year.

When does the Best Buy Memorial Day sale start?

Best Buy's main Memorial Day 2022 sale and its Memorial Day appliances sale are both going on right now. The sales will most likely wrap up tonight, May 30 , or early this week.

Should I shop for Memorial Day deals at Best Buy?

Absolutely! Best Buy has some of the best tech you can find in various sizes and feature sets, so Memorial Day prices will be a welcome ease on your wallet.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Best Buy Memorial Day sale has major savings on Samsung, Maytag, Lenovo and more

USA TODAY

