Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has up to 70% off grills, patio sets, kitchen tools and bedding

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Save up to 70% off at Wayfair during their Memorial Day sale going on now. Staub/Latitude Run/Hogan/Zipcode Design/Wayfair/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that Memorial Day 2022 is here, summer has unofficially started. If you want to make the most out of the warm weather season, you can shop incredible markdowns on patio furniture and more right now during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale . Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to lounge in the sun, play outside and host summer potlucks and house guests.

The best Memorial Day Wayfair deals you can shop

  1. Latitude Run Joplyn 10-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set for $28.99 (Save $121)
  2. Bay Isle Home Mcgonigal Bamboo 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set for $30.85 (Save $29.10)
  3. Wade Logan Mod Pods I 2-Piece Picture Frame Print for $43.99 (Save $79)
  4. Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $77.74 (Save $24.67 to $159.09)
  5. Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella for $99 (Save $30)
  6. Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $155.96 (Save $34.04)
  7. Hogans Wicker Rattan 4-Person Seating Group for $219.99 (Save $180)
  8. Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $219.99 (Save $30)
  9. Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-Inch Wide Sideboard from $244.99 (Save $415 to $430)
  10. AllModern Jones 86-Inch Square Arm Sofa for $800 (Save $550)

For a limited time, you can shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for up to 70% off furniture, home décor, bath, bedding and more. The retailer is offering up to 60% off living room seating , outdoor furniture for as low as $199 and up to 70% off area rugs . To make the savings event even better, Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $35.

Below, we rounded up all the best Memorial Day Wayfair deals going on now. Be sure to shop quickly, as these savings won't last long.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Wayfair has huge savings on outdoor furniture right now, including $530 off a 4-person patio seating set .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0TZS_0fukwa6q00
Get up to 70% off grills, patio sets, lounge chairs and more at Wayfair. Blackstone/Zipcode Design/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best kitchen and cookware deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Save on kitchen appliances, cookware sets, dishes and more at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GDnF_0fukwa6q00
Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has huge savings on dishes, cookware sets and more. Cuisinart/Staud/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Upgrade your home's interior design with the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals on sofas, bookcases, coffee tables and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wqJ8_0fukwa6q00
Save hundreds on furniture at Wayfair right now during the Memorial Day sale. Andover Mills/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best bath and bedding deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Shop bath and bedding essentials at Wayfair to get deep discounts on sheets, towels, bath mats and bathroom accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1jij_0fukwa6q00
Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale to scoop savings on bath and bedding. Latitude Run/Bay Isle Home/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best home décor deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Save big on home decor at Wayfair right now including a set of two abstract framed photos for $43.99, saving you $79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kO646_0fukwa6q00
Save big on home decor at Wayfair right now. Wade Logan/Lark Manor/Wayfair/Reviewed

Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day weekend for many Americans.

When do Memorial Day sales to start?

Memorial Day sales are going on right now. We saw the first holiday markdowns earlier this month, and today we're live tracking some of the best deals we've seen this year. If you're after Black Friday-level markdowns, today's the day to shop.

What are the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals?

Some of the best Memorial Day deals you can shop today are on mattresses, outdoor furniture and home goods. Wayfair is offering tons of deals with steep savings on patio furniture sets, grills, mattresses and more. If you're looking to revamp your indoor spaces, there are also discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and bath, too. Right now, you can save $550 on an AllModern sofa , save $180 on a rattan patio set and save $30 on a propane gas grill for barbecuing all summer long.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has up to 70% off grills, patio sets, kitchen tools and bedding

APPAREL
