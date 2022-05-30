The best Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon—shop Samsung, LG and TCL TVs

Shop the best TV deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and more for Memorial Day 2022. Amazon / Best Buy / Amazon

For movie nights or playing your favorite games , a high-quality TV can make your entertainment truly unforgettable. We found the best Memorial Day TV sales you can shop today from major retailers like Best Buy , Amazon and Walmart . We've tried and tested many TVs to find the best screens from the likes of Samsung , LG and TCL —shop the best TV deals below.

The best Memorial Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Memorial Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG .

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need to get a budget-friendly screen , there are plenty of fantastic Memorial Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home.

You can take a peek at all the best Memorial Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Samsung TV Memorial Day deals

Samsung makes tons of high-quality TVs and one of our favorites is the Samsung QN90A , which you can get at Amazon in a 43-inch size for $200 off at $797.99. We named the QN90A as the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its Neo QLED display technology that makes a brighter, more color-rich picture with tight contrast control. Shop more Samsung Memorial Day TV deals below.

The best TCL TV Memorial Day deals

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best the brand has to offer is the TCL 5-Series , available in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $449.99—a $100 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also includes a smart platform from Roku ( our favorite streaming device ).

The best LG TV Memorial Day deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is the best TV we've ever tested . The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. This Memorial Day, you can get a 77-inch model at Amazon for 32% off at $2,596.99.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is observed today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day TV sales start?

Memorial Day TV deals are live at several of our favorite tech retailers. We saw some of the first Memorial Day TV deals nearly one month ahead of Memorial Day proper. While some sales started early, many last through tonight, May 30 , or early next week. As always, we suggest shopping now, as some TV deals may change after Memorial Day.

Where can you shop the best Memorial Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a variety of outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers from Amazon and Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts can be found on the best TVs we've ever tested , including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console .

