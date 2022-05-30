Shop epic Memorial Day appliance sales from The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and more

Upgrade your home essentials with these Memorial Day appliance deals from major retailers. Reviewed / Char-Broil / LG / Samsung

There are so many ways to shop smart for Memorial Day 2022 , but one of the best ways is to look for the best appliances on sale. Whether it's a user-friendly air conditioner or a powerful washing machine , there are plenty of essential home appliances on sale for wallet-friendly prices. Fortunately, we've found all the best deals to score this Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day appliance deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Memorial Day appliance deals you can shop right now, including a reliable dishwasher and the best refrigerator we've ever tested .

In recognition of Memorial Day 2022, companies like Lowe's , The Home Depot and AJ Madison have launched incredible Memorial Day deals. The hunt for the best appliance deals is on, and we're taking you directly to the savings.

Whether you’re shopping for a sleek new gas range or a powerful washer and dryer set fit for a family, we found the best Memorial Day deals you can jump on right now. Keep scrolling to snag the sales.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

Oven and range Memorial Day deals

We've put many ovens and ranges to the test in our labs. This Memorial Day 2022, you can score great deals on some top-rated gas and electric ranges .

Find Memorial Day discounts on gas and electric ranges today at The Home Depot, Walmart and AJ Madison. Reviewed/Whirlpool/LG

Washer and dryer Memorial Day deals

Looking to spruce up your laundry room? Seek out our favorite washers and dryers that are on sale for Memorial Day 2022 right now.

From Samsung to LG, there are plenty of laundry essentials from quality brands on sale right now. LG/Samsung/Appliances Connection/Best Buy/Reviewed

Refrigerator Memorial Day deals

In need of a fridge that can accommodate all your summer barbecue plans? Find a great deal on a top-notch refrigerator now.

Dishwasher Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day is the perfect time to haul away your outdated dishwasher in exchange for the best kitchen tech out there.

Save big on dishwashers by shopping Memorial Day sales right now at The Home Depot and Appliances Connection. Reviewed/Beko/Samsung

Air conditioner Memorial Day deals

Get your house ready to be the neighborhood oasis with a new air conditioner . You'll thank yourself once that first heat wave hits.

Stay cool this summer by taking advantage of incredible Memorial Day deals on air conditioners at Amazon and Wayfair. Reviewed/Haier/Black+Decker

Grill Memorial Day deals

Nothing beats a tasty burger or some flavorful grilled veggies in the summer. If you're looking to get that special taste from your outdoor (or indoor!) cooking this grilling season, we've found plenty of deals on quality grills you can get right now!

Bring some new heat to the season with these grill deals available now. Z Grills/Solo Stove/Reviewed

Small appliance Memorial Day deals

Have you been dragging your feet on getting that new coffee maker? Are you finally enticed by air frying? No matter which small appliance you're ready to bring home, we've scoured for the best deals.

Shop these Memorial Day deals on small appliances for big savings on air fryers, coffee makers and more. Reviewed/Nespresso/Philips

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . Memorial Day is always observed the last Monday in May.

Are appliances cheaper on Memorial Day?

Yes! Spring is when brands are launching their latest products. This means last year's products—which are still top-notch technology—are on sale. If you're in the middle of a home renovation, Memorial Day markdowns will let you access great products at a big discount.

There are so many sales to keep track of and we're on it for you. We'll be rounding up the best deals from retailers such as Lowe's , AJ Madison , The Home Depot and more.

When do Memorial Day deals start?

Memorial Day appliance deals are in full swing. You can shop discounts from Lowe's , AJ Madison and more right now. If you're shopping for appliances, be sure to bookmark this page—we're keeping an eye on the sales to get you the best deals as soon as they're available.

