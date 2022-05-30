ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Samsung Memorial Day sale has high-tech deals on appliances, smartphones and TVs

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Save on appliances, smartphones, earbuds and more with these star-spangled Samsung Memorial Day deals. Reviewed/Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is here and Samsung is offering some stellar savings in honor of the national holiday. Looking for a new washing machine or flat screen? Whatever you need, the Samsung Memorial Day sale has some of the best tech on the market available for user-friendly prices right now.

The best Memorial Day Samsung deals you can shop

  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $109.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $20 to $40)
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $100)
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Unlocked from $299.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $700)
  4. Samsung 6-Cubic Foot Smart Freestanding Gas Range with Integrated Griddle from $849 (Save $114.90 to $300)
  5. Samsung Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,699.99 (Save $900 to $2,400)

Now through Wednesday, June 8 , the tech giant is hosting its Memorial Day savings event with major discounts on appliances , laptops , TVs and more. Samsung offers plenty of deals on its collection of devices, including upcoming releases like the Galaxy Neo G8 gaming monitor , currently available for pre-order. Samsung is a Reviewed-favorite brand , on top of being one of the most well-known names in tech, making these Memorial Day discounts some of the best on the web.

Memorial Day is today: Shop the 90+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Memorial Day shopping: What stores are open today? Store hours for Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, more

Memorial Day hours: What to know about mail delivery, bank hours

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best appliance deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHEeY_0fukwXPX00
Update the essentials for your kitchen and laundry room with these Samsung appliances on sale. Samsung/Reviewed

Whether it's washers , dryers or dishwashers , Samsung is behind some of the best appliances out there. Right now, many top-rated items are on sale in multiple shapes and sizes. Even better, you don't have to figure out how to trade-in your old appliances to get savings!

The best TV deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1CEu_0fukwXPX00
Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in a new light with these Samsung TV deals. Samsung/Reviewed

Bring bright new visuals into your home by shopping these Samsung TV deals right now. We've picked the brand's products as some of the best TVs we've ever tested (including Samsung's gaming models ) for their brightness, features and eye-catching designs, and now you can get one for a more wallet-friendly price.

The best laptop and tablet deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfl29_0fukwXPX00
These Samsung laptops and tablets have great power and portability for wallet-friendly prices. Samsung/Reviewed

Take incredible processing power wherever you go with these Samsung laptop and tablet deals. You can grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite if you need a compact tech assistant for less than $250. If you need to keep track of your daily workload, there's the Galaxy Chromebook 2 available for less than $100. Check out more deals below!

The best smartphone deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Njany_0fukwXPX00
Samsung smartphones have unique designs and plenty of features. You can experience that for yourself with these deals. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung has some of the most high-tech smartphones on the market and the current Memorial Day deals offer much more affordable prices. Whether you want to try an iPhone alternative or need a big screen that can do more , the brand has feature-rich phones on sale now.

The best wearable deals at Samsung's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm0gj_0fukwXPX00
Bring the music and messages on your phone closer to you with these deals on earbuds and smartwatches. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung's wearable tech can help bring your music, messages and more to you quickly and efficiently. The retailer's Memorial Day sale has top-rated earbuds and smartwatches that you can get for affordable prices (especially if you have eligible tech to trade in). Check out these user-friendly devices on sale right now.

Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When does the Samsung Memorial Day sale start?

The Samsung Memorial Day sale is in full swing. The shopping event started on Thursday, May 19 and runs through Wednesday, June 8 . Now through the sale's end you can find a number of Samsung devices on sale at super affordable prices.

How does Samsung's trade-in process work?

Samsung's trade-in process is an excellent way to swap out older devices while saving big on some of the latest tech on the market. To take advantage of trade-in perks, just navigate to the device's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and select the smartphone, tablet or smartwatch eligible for the trade-in credit. After confirming that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens and is factory reset, you can submit your order for your chosen device. Once you receive the new Samsung device, you have 15 days to send in your promised trade-in to Samsung. The company says it will provide customers with a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

Should I shop for Memorial Day deals at Samsung?

If you're looking for top-tier tech, definitely! Samsung devices have ranked among the best devices we've ever tested, including TVs , dryers , refrigerators and more. All of these items are usually pretty expensive so this Memorial Day sale is the perfect opportunity to grab these home essentials at better prices.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Samsung Memorial Day sale has high-tech deals on appliances, smartphones and TVs

