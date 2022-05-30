The Lowe's Memorial Day sale has big deals on Samsung, Craftsman, LG and Kobalt
The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is full of epic savings on all the home essentials you need to prep for summer yard work or interior upgrades. Whether your kitchen needs a refresh or those overgrown hedges could use a little extra love, these Lowe's deals have you covered.
The best Memorial Day Lowe's deals you can shop
- Samsung 51-Decibel Front Control 24-Inch Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher for $649 (Save $150)
- Whirlpool 5.2-5.3-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator for $1,098 (Save $301)
- Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic Foot Stainless-Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $749 (Save $280)
- allen + roth Copper Pointe Wicker Black Metal Frame Swivel Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $149 (Save $149)
- allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Light Brown Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $249 (Save $249)
From powerful new appliances for the laundry room to long-lasting tools for seasonal yard work and cozy outdoor furniture to relax on this summer, the Lowe's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. Best of all, the sale is running through Wednesday, June 8 , meaning there will still be time to shop after the holiday, but only while supplies last.
To help you start saving, we found all the best deals at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. Check out some amazing home essentials you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now!
The best appliance deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale
Appliance shopping can be a pricey endeavor, but Lowe's has deals on everything you need for laundry and cooking. For instance, this Frigidaire refrigerator is available for $280 off its list price of $1,029 down to $749. The developer says this kitchen essential is not only spacious, but also keeps food fresh and reduces freezer burn with EvenTemp cooling technology.
- Whirlpool 1.7-Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Electronic Touch Controls for $269 (Save $80)
- Whirlpool 7-Cubic Foot Vented Electric Dryer for $528 (Save $171)
- Whirlpool 3.5-Cubic Foot Top-Load Washer with Deep Water Wash for $548 (Save $151)
- GE 4.5-Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $598 (Save $201)
- Samsung 24-Inch 51-Decibel Front Control Built-In Dishwasher from $649 (Save $150)
- Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic Foot Stainless-Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $749 (Save $280)
- Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Smooth Surface 5 Elements Self-Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Electric Range from $849 (Save $105 to $200)
- GE UltraFresh Vent System 5-cu ft Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer for $1,098 (Save $251)
- Frigidaire Gallery 30-by-4 Elements Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Induction Range from $1,099 (Save $350)
- LG WashTower Graphite Steel Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 4.5-Cubic Foot Washer and 7.4-Cubic Foot Dryer for $1,798 (Save $701)
- Samsung 27-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,899 (Save $900)
- GE Profile Smart 27.9-Cubic Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $3,199 (Save $1,000)
The best patio furniture deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale
Revitalize your patio this summer with new outdoor furniture from Lowe's. If you're inviting friends and family to your backyard, let them relax on a pair of allen + roth wicker swivel chairs . Typically listed for $298, this pair of stylish dining chairs can be yours for 50% off at $149. Even better, the wicker chairs are meant to endure all weather conditions so they can withstand the rainier and windier days of the season.
- allen + roth Copper Pointe Wicker Black Metal Frame Swivel Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $149 (Save $149)
- SimplyShade 9-Foot Red Solar Powered Slide-Tilt Market Patio Umbrella for $178 (Save $20)
- allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Light Brown Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $249 (Save $249)
- allen + roth Piper Glen Set of 2 Wicker Brown Metal Frame Rocking Chairs for $260 (Save $140)
- Veikous Wicker Brown Poly-lumber Frame Rocking Chairs, Set of 2 for $274.99 (Save $15)
- Walker Edison 35-by-79-Inch Rectangle Extendable Outdoor Dining Table from $280.87 (Save $31.21 to $44.83)
- Veikous 3-Person Gray Steel Outdoor Swing for $379.99 (Save $47)
- Style Selections Glenwood Set of 4 Black Metal Frame Swivel Dining Chairs with Gray Cushioned Seat for $388.70 (Save $209.30)
- Hanover Ventura Wicker Brown Metal Frame Stationary Recliner Chair for $479 (Save $120)
- allen + roth Wicker Black Metal Frame Stationary Chaise Lounge for $843.70 (Save $454.30)
- Moda Furnishings 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $1,853 (Save $327)
- Sunjoy Matte Black Wood Rectangle Gazebo with Steel Roof for $1,913.60 (Save $478.40)
- Yardistry 13-by-11 Natural Stain Wood Rectangle Gazebo with Aluminum Roof for $2,051.35 (Save $500)
The best outdoor tool deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale
Get your yard work done with the help of a few must-have tools on sale right now. You can keep your lawn clear with the Kobalt 24-volt electric leaf blower , typically listed for $149 but now on sale for $119. The developer says the blower can produce airspeeds up to 120 miles per hour while only weighing 5.4 pounds for the lightest and easiest feeling.
- Craftsman 8-Inch 20-Volt Max Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $69 (Save $20)
- Craftsman 13-Inch V20 20-Volt Max Straight Cordless String Trimmer for $99 (Save $20)
- Kobalt 24-Inch 24-Volt Max Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $119 (Save $30)
- Kobalt 24-Volt Max 120-MPH Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $119 (Save $30)
- Kobalt 12-Inch 24-Volt Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $129 (Save $60)
- Craftsman 3000 PSI 2.3-Gallon Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer Briggs & Stratton Engine for $299 (Save $50)
- Kobalt 24-Volt Brushless 20-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $399 (Save $100)
How long do Memorial Day deals last?
Unlike other retailers that are ending their Memorial Day deals on the holiday itself, Lowe's is continuing its holiday markdowns through this week. The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is set to officially wrap up on Wednesday, June 8 . All that being said, we still recommend shopping early to ensure you get everything on your wish list—some items are already selling out!
Should I shop Memorial Day deals at Lowe's?
If you want to save money while improving your home, absolutely! Lowe's has a wide variety of highly-rated essentials for some of the best prices online. The listings have detailed information and plenty of photos of each item so you know exactly what you're buying and how it can help make your everyday work easier.
When is Memorial Day 2022?
Memorial Day is observed today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
