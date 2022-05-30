ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lowe's Memorial Day sale has big deals on Samsung, Craftsman, LG and Kobalt

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Lowe's Memorial Day Sale Allen + Roth / GE / Kobalt / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is full of epic savings on all the home essentials you need to prep for summer yard work or interior upgrades. Whether your kitchen needs a refresh or those overgrown hedges could use a little extra love, these Lowe's deals have you covered.

The best Memorial Day Lowe's deals you can shop

  1. Samsung 51-Decibel Front Control 24-Inch Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher for $649 (Save $150)
  2. Whirlpool 5.2-5.3-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator for $1,098 (Save $301)
  3. Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic Foot Stainless-Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $749 (Save $280)
  4. allen + roth Copper Pointe Wicker Black Metal Frame Swivel Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $149 (Save $149)
  5. allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Light Brown Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $249 (Save $249)

From powerful new appliances for the laundry room to long-lasting tools for seasonal yard work and cozy outdoor furniture to relax on this summer, the Lowe's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. Best of all, the sale is running through Wednesday, June 8 , meaning there will still be time to shop after the holiday, but only while supplies last.

Memorial day is today: Shop the 90+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

To help you start saving, we found all the best deals at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. Check out some amazing home essentials you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now!

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best appliance deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtFDf_0fukwWWo00
Shop the best deals on refrigerators, microwaves and more at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. Frigidaire/Lowe's

Appliance shopping can be a pricey endeavor, but Lowe's has deals on everything you need for laundry and cooking. For instance, this Frigidaire refrigerator is available for $280 off its list price of $1,029 down to $749. The developer says this kitchen essential is not only spacious, but also keeps food fresh and reduces freezer burn with EvenTemp cooling technology.

The best patio furniture deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1MoT_0fukwWWo00
Get some extra comfort on your patio this summer with this pair of allen + roth swivel chairs on sale at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. allen + roth/Lowe's

Revitalize your patio this summer with new outdoor furniture from Lowe's. If you're inviting friends and family to your backyard, let them relax on a pair of allen + roth wicker swivel chairs . Typically listed for $298, this pair of stylish dining chairs can be yours for 50% off at $149. Even better, the wicker chairs are meant to endure all weather conditions so they can withstand the rainier and windier days of the season.

The best outdoor tool deals at Lowe's Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzJJG_0fukwWWo00
This Kobalt leaf blower has a powerful motor and spare battery so you can get more work done during the day. Kobalt/Lowe's

Get your yard work done with the help of a few must-have tools on sale right now. You can keep your lawn clear with the Kobalt 24-volt electric leaf blower , typically listed for $149 but now on sale for $119. The developer says the blower can produce airspeeds up to 120 miles per hour while only weighing 5.4 pounds for the lightest and easiest feeling.

How long do Memorial Day deals last?

Unlike other retailers that are ending their Memorial Day deals on the holiday itself, Lowe's is continuing its holiday markdowns through this week. The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is set to officially wrap up on Wednesday, June 8 . All that being said, we still recommend shopping early to ensure you get everything on your wish list—some items are already selling out!

Should I shop Memorial Day deals at Lowe's?

If you want to save money while improving your home, absolutely! Lowe's has a wide variety of highly-rated essentials for some of the best prices online. The listings have detailed information and plenty of photos of each item so you know exactly what you're buying and how it can help make your everyday work easier.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is observed today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Lowe's Memorial Day sale has big deals on Samsung, Craftsman, LG and Kobalt

USA TODAY

