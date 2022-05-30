Memorial Day 2022: What stores are open today? Store hours for Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, more

Memorial Day store openings: Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot are open, Costco is closed YinYang, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memorial Day is here and it is a huge day for sales and deals, both online and in-person. Shoppers who are looking to do their holiday deal-hunting in-person at Walmart, Best Buy or Lowe's—or anyone running out to the store for an extra bag of ice—on the day will likely be in luck.

Some retailers may have abbreviated hours for the holiday, but unlike many major U.S. holidays, most stores and major retailers are open during Memorial Day—Costco clubs being one of just a few exceptions.

If you're looking to explore the discounts available on Memorial Day in stores, you can check out the list of retailers we've included below, which includes major chains such as Bed Bath & Beyond , Lowe's , Home Depot and Walmart . If online shopping is also on your Memorial Day agenda, you can check out the shopping guide we've included as well.

Stores open Memorial Day 2022

Check with your local store before you shop for Memorial Day, since hours may vary. If you want to learn more about the individual store hours, you can follow the links below:

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

