'I've Got Nothing to Prove': Curtis Samuel Offers Bold Take on Washington Commanders Role

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

"I'm great. Y'all see my flying around out there." - Samuel

"I don't really have nothing to prove to anybody," Curtis Samuel says in a bold statement that might speak to his level of "happiness'' but that ignores the expectations for Washington Commanders' yet-to-produce receiver.

While the "under-appreciated'' Terry McLaurin sits out OTAs while waiting and hoping for his new contract , and while top rookie pick Jahan Dotson speeds toward adjusting to the NFL, Samuel is a guy to watch ... and in that last round of OTAs looked fine, demonstrating no carryover effects from an injury-plagued 2021, his first season in Washington following his big-money (a three-year deal worth $34.5 million) free agency signing.

"It's exciting to be back," Samuel said. "After all the stuff I done been through last year, to be able to come out here, OTAs, and run around, feel good, that was refreshing."

Curtis Samuel, 25, was a unique playmaker in Carolina before last year, when a groin problem and then a hamstring injury rendered him essentially a non-factor.

As he works with new QB Carson Wentz, he needs to start being a factor now.

"He's going to go out there and do his thing," Samuel said. "I think my job is to make the game easier for him. Get open fast, just make sure I'm on a spot and doing what I'm supposed to do.''

"Fast'' is something Samuel can inarguably do. But in 2021, Samuel recorded a mere six catches for 27 yards. That does leave him with "something to prove'' - even as the Commanders continue to believe in him.

Said coach Ron Rivera: “We think he's a guy that, as he continues to progress and gets healthier and healthier every day, there'll be some good things for us with him in our offense.''

A Washington offense with Wentz returning to early-career form, with Antonio Gibson leading the backfield , with Logan Thomas at tight end and with Samuel as part of a three-headed monster at receiver suggests great promise. Samuel said he is working to be a key part of that group and doing so worry-free.

"I kind of don't worry about it," Samuel said about looking back. "If anything, I just learned that my body is really important -- and don't really wait until something happened to get ahead of it. Just constantly work on your body and you just never know what could happen."

"I'm great. Y'all see my flying around out there."

Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
