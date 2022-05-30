Man killed in overnight shooting in Norfolk

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Olde Huntersville, police announced during the early-morning hours of Monday.

Norfolk police responded to a shooting around 12 a.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue, just off Church Street.

A man, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second fatal shooting in Olde Huntersville this month , with the first happening three streets over around two weeks ago.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com