Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away.

As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing.

Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car.

They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters.

It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.

