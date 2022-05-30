ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Avery man charged with two statutory offenses

By By Ian Taylor
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

BOONE — A man from Avery County was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation alleged he had been having an intimate relationship with a minor.

According to the warrants for his arrest, Aaron Edward England Williams, 29, of Banner Elk, is alleged to had sex with a minor who was 15 or younger at the time on two occasions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

According to a search warrant request filed by the WCSO to gain access to Williams’ cell phone, an unrelated investigation into a sexual assault in Avery led investigators to a picture of Williams in bed with a minor.

After multiple interviews with Williams, the victim and other people related to Williams or the victim, Williams was arrested on May 20 and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child and was issued a $1 million secured bond.

Williams was appointed Garland Baker as a defense attorney and has a court date set for Wednesday, June 1.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering

WAYNESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who is also a convicted felon was arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering, according to the Waynesville Police Department. According to the police, on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to Ingles on Brown Avenue after management found a large amount of...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC owner arrested after 55 complaints made related to his business

SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a business owner on multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it has received and investigated a total of 55 complaints related to Brandon Michael Gray’s business, East Asheville Storage in Swannanoa, and execute two search warrants on the property since May of 2021.
SWANNANOA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watauga County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Banner Elk, NC
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
Avery County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Avery County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Two Occasions#Violent Crime#Wcso
WJHL

Missing Carter County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that Marlie Snyder was found safe. Previous: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Avery County Man Charged In Watauga

An Avery County man has been arrested in Watauga County. According to multiple reports 29 year old Aaron Edward England of Banner Elk was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriffs Office back on May 20. England is being charged with 2 counts of statutory rape of a child that occured sometime between January and February of this year. England is currently being held under a 1 million dollar secured bond.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Charlotte man has been sentenced for the murder of a Western Carolina University student in 2017. Zavion Southerland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of Jacob Ray. Southerland was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison. Detectives say they are...
my40.tv

Man charged with parole violation, drug trafficking; 2.63 pounds of meth seized

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — A months-long investigation led Buncombe County Sheriff's Office to locate and arrest a Weaverville man on parole violation and drug trafficking charges. The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT) and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team (SCET) apprehended Joseph Robert Webb, of Weaverville, for...
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder following homicide investigation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with murder following a homicide investigation in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Atkinson Street around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers said when they arrived, they found 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr. with multiple […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
13
Followers
61
Post
527
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy