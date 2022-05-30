Avery man charged with two statutory offenses

BOONE — A man from Avery County was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation alleged he had been having an intimate relationship with a minor.

According to the warrants for his arrest, Aaron Edward England Williams, 29, of Banner Elk, is alleged to had sex with a minor who was 15 or younger at the time on two occasions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

According to a search warrant request filed by the WCSO to gain access to Williams’ cell phone, an unrelated investigation into a sexual assault in Avery led investigators to a picture of Williams in bed with a minor.

After multiple interviews with Williams, the victim and other people related to Williams or the victim, Williams was arrested on May 20 and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child and was issued a $1 million secured bond.

Williams was appointed Garland Baker as a defense attorney and has a court date set for Wednesday, June 1.