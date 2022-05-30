ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Metro Council will hold final budget feedback session on Thursday

By Roberto Roldan
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM3pk_0fukwJIb00 Louisville Metro Council will finalize the 2023 fiscal year budget later this month. Before then, they’ll hold one last public hearing on the spending plan this week.

The $1.3 billion budget, which starts July 1, includes $25 million in additional funding for the Louisville Metro Police Department to fund officer raises and the expanded use of surveillance technology .

Also in the budget is $412,000 to expand hours and youth programming at community centers throughout Jefferson County, as well as $3 million to expand access to the Evolve 502 college scholarship program for public school students.

Mayor Greg Fischer presented his recommended budget to Metro Council last month. Amid two year of record-breaking levels of gun violence , Fischer said public safety was his top funding priority.

“Nothing else matters if our people are not safe and able to live and work comfortably throughout our city,” he said in April.

[Related_story]https://wfpl.org/louisville-police-would-get-more-money-for-staffing-surveillance-tech-under-proposed-budget/[/related_story]

Metro Council is currently holding meetings with every city department, asking officials to justify their budget requests. They’re expected to vote on amendments to Fischer’s budget proposal on June 16.

Anyone interested in speaking at Thursday’s public hearing will have to sign up on Metro Council’s website Wednesday afternoon, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. An online feedback form will also be available on the website through Friday.

Policing and public safety dominated public comment at Metro Council’s last hearing on May 18.

A number of residents showed up to speak in favor of funding for Louisville Metro’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, or OSHN. The office, which uses community-based programs to curb gun violence and provide resources to victims, is expected to get nearly $3 million in additional funding compared to last year.

Aaron Williams, a small business owner in the Russell neighborhood, told Metro Council that he began serving on one of OSHN’s community mobilization teams after a close friend was shot and killed.

“OSHN has shown us that community mobilization is essential to long-term and sustainable change in our neighborhoods,” Williams said during the hearing. “We need this funding to help save lives and give our residents peace of mind to know that they are safe in their homes.”

Other residents voiced concerns about potential budget cuts for public safety organizations.

Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, CEO of the Center for Women and Families, told Metro Council at the time that some positions within her organization are at risk of being cut, including a children’s advocate and a crisis response advocate. She said Fischer’s recommended budget cut funding for those positions by around 60%.

“We now have nine domestic violence-related homicides this year, and in the entire year of 2021 we had 10,” Wessels-Martin said. “Unfortunately, I think we can all see where this is headed. I can’t even imagine how we will do the work with less staff.”

The Center for Women and Families is the only local service provider for victims of domestic violence in Jefferson County.

During the May 18 meeting, activists also spoke out about what they see as an unjustified expansion of the police department budget. Members of the 490 Project, a grassroots organization focused on police accountability and reform in Louisville, asked Metro Council to divert funding from policing toward social services. They say doing so would address the root causes of crime.

Rebecca Frederick, a District 9 resident, called on the Council to cut funding for LMPD’s growing use of surveillance technology, such as license plate readers and the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

“I came prepared tonight with a list of things for you to invest this money into instead of LMPD, but I think it’s pretty clear that the community already has plenty of services,” she said. “They are begging you for this money right here and they beg you for it every year.”

Despite calls last year for Metro Council to “defund the police,” they approved a budget that increased funding for the city’s public safety agencies. The Council is expected to take a final vote on the budget on June 23.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

LIHEAP accepting applications for spring 2022 utility assistance program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling your home. The application window for help paying that utility bill opened in Louisville on Tuesday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, will take applications through June 17 or until the money runs out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
WLKY.com

Investigation continues into cause of Louisville pool incident; families hire lawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some children remained hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to pool chemicals at Glen Oaks Country Club, while city and state officials continued to investigate what caused the leak into the pool during a swim team practice. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the country...
foxlexington.com

KSP conducting traffic safety checkpoints in central Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Chick-fil-A to open new Louisville location — here's where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A new location for a popular restaurant chain is planned for the southern part of Louisville,Louisville Business First reports. Chick-fil-A is set to make its Okolona debut at 10501 Preston Highway, which is currently a vacant lot owned by the state, according to Jefferson County PVA records. The proposed building would be 5,233 square feet with a building cost of $1.2 million, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Metro Council#Budget Cuts#Metro Council
WTVQ

UPDATE: Charles Booker hopes graphic ad will push toward change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A provocative new TV campaign ad was released by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker Wednesday. The ad attacks his opponent, Republican incumbent Rand Paul for “not thinking racism is an issue.”. “He’s a contrarian, he’s a crisis actor, he’s a conspiracy theorist. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WFPL

Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle: Here’s what you need to know

Louisville Waterfront will be filled with people running, walking, biking and kayaking on Memorial Day as the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event returns. “Hike, Bike and Paddle is a signature event of the city,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It encourages Louisville residents to be more active and choose healthier lifestyles.” This year’s event […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFPL

Judge denies Attorney General request to unblock Kentucky abortion law during appeal

Abortion access remains unchanged in Kentucky, even after legislators passed a measure to limit the procedure. A federal case brought against the state resulted in a partial block on the new law while the lawsuit moves forward.  In mid April, the Kentucky legislature passed the more than 70-page measure, which makes it harder for minors […]
Wave 3

Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another woman has died following a double shooting in Bullitt County that happened Monday morning. Kristin Longaker, 27, died on Tuesday afternoon after being shot Monday morning around 8 a.m., according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Bullitt County deputies responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate opening of new accessible fishing pier at Green River Lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 31, 2022) – A new fishing pier at Green River Lake State Park is now open for the public to use and enjoy. To commemorate its opening, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm will join representatives from project partners, including Friends of Green River Lake, Green River Lake State Park and the Taylor County Tourist Commission, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, June 1.
FRANKFORT, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy