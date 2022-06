A new bipartisan bill has been introduced that would allow seniors covered by Medicare to continue using and contributing to HSAs. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that this bill would be very helpful for many people. He notes that it would be particularly beneficial for people working past the age of 65 with high deductible health plans as well as those enrolled in Part A, who can both use an HSA to pay for healthcare tax-free.

