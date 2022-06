COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office now searching for suspects after two double homicides in less than a week, on the county's southside. "We are going to do everything we can to make sure the westside doesn't become the wild west," Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said. "I can't recall the last time we have had, back-to-back double homicides, in such a period of time."

