ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

One person dead, another injured after early-morning UTV accident in Plymouth Co.

By Jacob Heller
siouxlandnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH CO., Iowa — One person is dead and another is hurt after a utility vehicle accident early Memorial Day morning in Plymouth Co., Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Zoey...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

South Dakota Man Dies from Injuries in Cass County Motorcycle Crash

(Cass County, IA) A South Dakota man died from injuries in an SUV/motorcycle accident in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, May 27, in heavy traffic in a construction zone on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 55-mile marker. Lifeflight airlifted the motorcycle driver, identified as 78-year-old James W. Spaulding of Jefferson, South Dakota, to Unity Point in Des Moines. Spaulding died from his injuries on Sunday.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Elk Horn Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Accident On Memorial Day In Cass County

One driver was killed and a passenger injured following a three-vehicle accident near the Cass County Freedom Rock Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Iowa Highway 25, nearly three miles north of Greenfield. Authorities say a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, was traveling southbound on Highway 25 and had stopped to make a left turn. A southbound 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 20-year-old Liam Edison Reinier of West Des Moines, failed to notice the stopped motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Thysen bike. The collision pushed the motorcycle into the rear driver’s side of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 41-year-old Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg of Greenfield. Thysen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen of Elk Horn, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Plymouth County, IA
Accidents
Plymouth County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
City
Plymouth, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One person killed in crash near Mondamin

MONDAMIN, Iowa — One person is dead another hurt after a rollover crash near Mondamin, Iowa, just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a pickup was going north on Kelly Ave. when it lost control. The truck rolled several times before ending...
MONDAMIN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux County authorities remind drivers to move over

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Officials in northwest Iowa are sending a reminder to drivers after a crash in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted this video on its Facebook page. In it, a deputy has a car pulled over. But as traffic goes around the...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in semi rollover, significant damage to truck and load

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk Police Division responded to a semi rollover around 2 p.m. Captain Chad Reiman said that the truck was hauling building tresses at the time of the accident. Reiman said that the load was heavy enough that it shifted and causing the semi to roll...
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

Rock Rapids woman arrested after running over deputy's foot

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she ran over a sheriff's deputy's foot while driving away to avoid talking to him about a car accident. The Lyon County Sheriff's deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover at approximately 6:06 p.m. Monday on U.S....
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Traffic Accident#Plymouth Co#The Iowa State Patrol#Unitypoint
Corydon Times-Republican

2 airlifted from crash near Burbank

BURBANK, S.D. -- Two people were airlifted from a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near Burbank. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 50 and 471st Avenue. A pickup truck had left the road and came to rest at an angle in a creek bed approximately 100 feet from the road.
BURBANK, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating west side shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for information and a suspect after a shooting Wednesday evening on the west side of town. Authorities responded to the 1300 block of West 3rd Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired in the area. An incident...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Drivers Identified from Saturday Morning Crash in Greene County

The drivers from a Saturday morning two vehicle crash in Jefferson have been identified. According to the Jefferson Police Department, officers, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Ambulance responded to the crash at 10:19am on Highway 30, just east of Sparky’s One Stop gas station. The report states that April Hager was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and heading west on the highway. Her vehicle then struck the rear-end of a Case IH Tractor, driven by Edward Irbeck of Dedham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
VERMILLION, SD
1011now.com

Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The accident report from a fatal crash on O Street Sunday night is providing additional details about the incident that killed two people and left 20 bystanders injured. LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man charged with smoking pot with minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Police identify 18-year-old found in Omaha pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.
OMAHA, NE
kicdam.com

Lyon County Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying Hit Woman With Car

George, IA (KICD)– The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says a George man tried to run a woman over with his car yesterday. By the time they arrived at the scene he had fled. After an investigation and with help from the Sheldon police department 41 year old Bradly Engelkes was apprehended. He was charged with Using a weapon to committ domestic abuse, and also charged with impeding the flow of air or blood while committing domestic abuse.
LYON COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Semi rollover causes traffic delays in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The accident happened at a roundabout in the area of N. 37th Street and Highway 275 in Norfolk. There has been no official word on injuries or damage, but the area is...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy