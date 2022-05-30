One person dead, another injured after early-morning UTV accident in Plymouth Co.

One driver was killed and a passenger injured following a three-vehicle accident near the Cass County Freedom Rock Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Iowa Highway 25, nearly three miles north of Greenfield. Authorities say a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, was traveling southbound on Highway 25 and had stopped to make a left turn. A southbound 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 20-year-old Liam Edison Reinier of West Des Moines, failed to notice the stopped motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Thysen bike. The collision pushed the motorcycle into the rear driver’s side of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 41-year-old Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg of Greenfield. Thysen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen of Elk Horn, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO