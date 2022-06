Circleville – A local man who has been charged with drug trafficking several times in the past few years will finally see serious time in prison. In March of 2022, after a busy night of calls, one incident pulled a Drug Dealer off the streets. One significant arrest was when Pickaway OSP requested a K-9 in the area of Court and Main St. on a traffic stop.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO