Iowa City woman arrested less than a week ago on harassment warrant charged with domestic abuse
By jhunter
KCJJ
2 days ago
An Iowa City woman who was arrested less than a week ago for trying to run over a woman with her car and then allegedly coming at her with a knife and taser earlier this month has been arrested again, this time for pepper-spraying her live-in partner. The couple...
An Iowa City woman allegedly used a juvenile accomplice to help steal several bottles of alcohol from a North Liberty store, and now faces felony charges. Police say 26-year-old Shatoya Anderson of Catskill Court reportedly committed the first theft alone on April 29th at the Walgreens in North Liberty. Surveillance video allegedly shows her walking into the store with an empty bag, and then walking out with a bulky bag without purchasing anything. Store personnel say Anderson took over $380 in bottles of alcohol. She was reportedly identified in a written statement from a known associate.
A Coralville man whose three-year relationship ended about a year ago but still lived with them as roommates was arrested after an alleged assault. 30-year-old Donald Harding III of Eastview Drive reportedly grabbed his ex by their throat at around 5:45 am Monday, cutting off airflow. Officers report red marks below the person’s Adam’s apple .
An Iowa City man who allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer has been charged with a controlled substance violation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Davis Street residence of 60 year old Art Hess. Members of the Johnson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled substance purchase of less than five grams of meth from Hess using a confidential source the evening of April 20th.
An Iowa City man with a history of domestic abuse with his live-in partner was arrested again for the same offense over the weekend. A reporting party called 911 Sunday night just before 8 o’clock saying that he heard a domestic dispute at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street in Iowa City. Upon arrival, the officers reported seeing 52-year-old Bryce Peterson’s apartment door open, with a chaotic scene inside. The officer’s report noted food thrown around, broken dishware, and a table flipped over. Police made contact with the victim, who was in the bedroom with Peterson. She told officers that there had been a verbal altercation that led to the mess, and that Peterson wrapped her arms around her after she walked away and restrained her in the bedroom. She allegedly pleaded with Peterson to release her.
A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
A Good Samaritan who saw a hit and run was arrested after following the fleeing motorist and brandishing a handgun at them. The incident occurred on Sunday night around 8:15 near Highway 6 at Sycamore Street. 24-year-old Hussein Alshabeeb of Hollywood Court in Iowa City allegedly witnessed a motor vehicle accident that he wasn’t involved in and watched one of the parties leave the scene.
An Iowa man was arrested for OWI when a Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw him creeping along Interstate 380 at about 20 miles an hour. The incident occurred around 2:15 am Tuesday when 29-year-old Genaro Hernandez of Conesville was heading southbound near the 3 mile marker going well below the speed limit. The deputy reportedly observed him drive all over the roadway and nearly leave the shoulder.
A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.
A North Liberty man boating on the Coralville Reservoir this weekend was arrested after being found with multiple empty alcohol containers inside. A DNR officer stopped 32-year-old Jeffrey Kittoe of Whipple Court at around 7:15 Sunday night because his boat didn’t have the required capacity number on the hull. Upon contact, a large bag of empty alcohol containers were found in the boat, and Kittoe allegedly had slow reactions with bloodshot eyes.
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. At 5:01 pm, the Joint Communications Agency received notifications of shots-fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Officers arrived on-scene and interviewed witnesses who reported two young, male suspects...
Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman on charges relating to a local monetary fraud investigation. Thirty-three-year-old Amber VanHauen was arrested by police Friday morning at a business located on East Church Street. VanHauen was charged with 4th Degree Theft ranging between $300 and $750, Engaging in Fraudulent Activity through use...
Cedar Rapids Police seek public assistance in identifying two individuals present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting. If you know or can identity either of these individuals, please call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5457. You can also report anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months; or 12 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Julian Darnell Black,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home where police say a 22-year-old woman was murdered early last month was well known to law enforcement. Officers were called to the house on 10th Avenue southeast in Cedar Rapids more than 90 times in 5 years leading up to the death of Emily Leonard.
A Waterloo man is likely to survive after being shot in the neck at a child’s lemonade stand, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Malik Calhoun was shot Monday night. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. This shooting was one of five over the Memorial Day weekend that prompted Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to announce a renewed focus on gang members and violent criminals in Waterloo.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 31st, police made contact with an individual who came across an alarming post on a Facebook page. Police say that 42-year-old David Joseph Hanson Jr. made a concerning post on a Facebook page that stated “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip.” The post was made in a Facebook Page called “I Hate People.”
Four men from Moline are behind bars after the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group seized six firearms, cannabis, cocaine and over $50,000 in suspected drug proceeds during a series of search warrants in Moline last week. On May 25, detectives executed multiple search warrants at residences as part of an ongoing cannabis and cocaine […]
One of the two alleged shooters in the Taboo Nightclub mass shooting in Cedar Rapids on April 10th is to be arraigned today. KCRG TV reports that 32-year-old Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury and other charges; police say he brought a gun to the club and “intentionally and indiscriminately” fired into the crowd.
Two Davenport suspects face charges after police say they stole, then sold, construction material from a site on River Drive, Davenport. Grace Meder and Jordyn Puckett, both 23, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 20,...
A Lone Tree man who reportedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to the city’s American Legion Hall last year has been arrested. According to deputy reports, 37-year-old Seth Westfall of North Devoe Street forced entry to the Legion just before 1 am on March 18th, damaging the main entry door, the bar exit door, a storage room door, and an arms room door. Westfall is also accused of taking approximately $800 from a lockbox.
