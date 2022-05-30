ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Harris, Spencer Strider step into pivotal roles for Braves

By Scott White
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves were just full of surprises this weekend. It started early Saturday with the announcement they were calling up their top prospect, outfielder Michael Harris. It continued Sunday with the news that flamethrower Spencer Strider, who had seemingly settled in as a setup man with Tyler Matzek on the IL,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three aspects of the Braves that have gotten significantly worse this season

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.
ATLANTA, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cooper Hummel's 10th inning double rallies Arizona Diamondbacks past Atlanta Braves

Manager Torey Lovullo did not know where to begin. He was worried he would leave something out. The Diamondbacks played well, coming back to win from a four-run deficit. They delivered key hits. They made big plays on defense. They ran the bases well. But perhaps what stood out most during an 8-7, 10-inning win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night was their level of competency — particularly as it related to the team they beat....
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Demeritte
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Royce Lewis
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Details on Jeff Gladney's tragic death, plus Rams' Aaron Donald sounds like he's still considering retirement

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. I don't know how it's possible, but the start of the NFL season is now just 100 days away. And just in case you're wondering, I didn't actually keep track of that myself. I asked Alexa to remind me when the NFL season was 100 days away. I also ask her to remind me when to shower and when to eat. I'm not good at remembering things.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Three more official visits are locked in for 5-star Ron Holland; There's also the G-League

Ron Holland is the No. 3 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. He helped lead his Duncanville (TX) High to a third consecutive state championship this season. “I’m a positionless player,” Holland told On3. “I can do whatever you need me to do to get the job done; bring a lot of energy to the floor and do the things that basically no one likes to do. I watch a lot of Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown, high-level energy guys who get to their spots.”
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Baseball Player#Il#Cbs Sports#Triple A Rrb#Drew Waters
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins. Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Blows save Tuesday

Jansen allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Arizona. Jansen was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he he allowed singles to Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte before Daulton Varsho delivered the tying run with a sacrifice fly. This was Jansen's third blown save of the year, putting him at 12-for-15 in save chances across 21 outings. He's added a 3.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings, and he remains firmly entrenched as the closer.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday

D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. D'Arnaud started in the last three games and went 3-for-13 with three strikeouts. William Contreras will start behind the dish and bat fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Ready to head out on rehab

Taylor (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Taylor has been on the COVID-19-related injured list since May 19 after testing positive for the virus, so he'll head to the minors to ramp up again after missing nearly two weeks of action. Once he's fully regained his conditioning, Taylor should take over as the Royals' everyday center fielder, which will leave fewer at-bats available for Kyle Isbel.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy