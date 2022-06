After a wait of nearly 30 years, Argentina finally gets the chance to defend its title when it takes on Italy in the 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions on Wednesday. The Argentinians won the last edition of this event back in 1993, when it was the Nations Cup, by defeating Denmark in a penalty shootout. Argentina earned its spot in this year's match, which also is known as the 2022 Finalissima, with its victory against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America. Italy secured its berth by knocking off England in the Euro 2020.

FIFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO