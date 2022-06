Dean Saunders believes Sadio Mane would be 'irreplaceable' if he were to leave Liverpool this summer. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders said: "Liverpool are doing really well at the moment and losing someone like him could knock them sideways... I would argue the fact that he’s in the top three players in the world right now. Salah, Mane, who would you take? De Bruyne?"

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO