Is Student Debt Forgiveness Fair? 5 Experts Weigh In

By Khaleda Rahman
 3 days ago
The Biden administration is reportedly nearing a decision to cancel some student loan...

ColoradoColorado
2d ago

what about the kids who couldn't go to college because they had to go to work what do they get? If you take out a student loan that's your responsibility not the taxpayers no one is going to pay off my mortgage or car payment.

king moonracer
2d ago

so should debts be cancelled for people who made bad choices, only made minimum payments and now owe more than they started? who got degree after degree after degree that lacked the earning potential to ever possibly paying off their loan obligations? who ran up debts for degrees that then required professional licensing/board exams that they never passed and have now given up on? tell me how you're going to tease out that hairball? or is it just going to be to expect a waive of the government mint printing press magic wand because "I'm a victim"?

Diana Cline
3d ago

Cancel medical debts, mortgages and car loans while you’re at it

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

