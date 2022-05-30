Is Student Debt Forgiveness Fair? 5 Experts Weigh In
what about the kids who couldn't go to college because they had to go to work what do they get? If you take out a student loan that's your responsibility not the taxpayers no one is going to pay off my mortgage or car payment.
so should debts be cancelled for people who made bad choices, only made minimum payments and now owe more than they started? who got degree after degree after degree that lacked the earning potential to ever possibly paying off their loan obligations? who ran up debts for degrees that then required professional licensing/board exams that they never passed and have now given up on? tell me how you're going to tease out that hairball? or is it just going to be to expect a waive of the government mint printing press magic wand because "I'm a victim"?
Cancel medical debts, mortgages and car loans while you’re at it
