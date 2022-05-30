ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas School Shooting Review: Five Things You Need to Know

By Isabel Martins
 3 days ago
Newsweek offers an analysis of the Texas school shooting, including the timeline of the massacre, and why it took police so long to enter the...

wgj
2d ago

Everyone needs to remember that the police may have a moral duty but not a legal duty to protect anyone. The courts ruled on this after Parkland when parents tried to sue the police. Courts ruled on this then.

SMH
2d ago

Police on scene was disgraceful , chief needs to be replaced immediately along with any other shot callers on that day, but my biggest question is WHY did the person that open the door not close it and lock it when it saw the gunman approaching

WildCard
2d ago

The issue that helped cause this disaster was that a 18yrold child like "adult by law" was able to smoothly & legally walk into a business & purchase all this madness without any problems....but yet caused all this...period. Atrocious distraction to point fingers at law enforcement & teachers.

Related
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
NBC News

More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
Click2Houston.com

70 missing children recovered in West Texas, authorities say

HOUSTON – Seventy missing children were recovered during a law enforcement operation in West Texas, authorities announced last week. Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered the children as part of the three-week operation.
News Channel 25

Authorities warn of potential scams stemming from Uvalde tragedy

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement on behalf of Attorney General Ken Paxton to beware of scams and frauds tied to the Uvalde tragedy on Tuesday. Authorities stated that while Texans have come together through the shared grief to comfort and aid fellow...
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
