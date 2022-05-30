Texas School Shooting Review: Five Things You Need to Know
Newsweek offers an analysis of the Texas school shooting, including the timeline of the massacre, and why it took police so long to enter the...www.newsweek.com
Everyone needs to remember that the police may have a moral duty but not a legal duty to protect anyone. The courts ruled on this after Parkland when parents tried to sue the police. Courts ruled on this then.
Police on scene was disgraceful , chief needs to be replaced immediately along with any other shot callers on that day, but my biggest question is WHY did the person that open the door not close it and lock it when it saw the gunman approaching
The issue that helped cause this disaster was that a 18yrold child like "adult by law" was able to smoothly & legally walk into a business & purchase all this madness without any problems....but yet caused all this...period. Atrocious distraction to point fingers at law enforcement & teachers.
