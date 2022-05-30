Siberian 'Gateway to Underworld' Batagay Ice Hole Could Grow Amid Wildfires

Research shows that only ambitious climate protection measures can still save a third of the tundra. Temperatures in the Arctic are climbing rapidly as a result of global warming. As a result, the treeline for Siberian larch forests is steadily advancing to the north, gradually supplanting the vast stretches of tundra which are home to a unique mix of flora and fauna. Experts from the Alfred Wegener Institute have now prepared a computer simulation of how these woods could spread in the future, at the tundra’s expense. Their conclusion: only consistent climate protection measures will allow roughly 30 percent of the Siberian tundra to survive until mid-millennium. In all other, less favorable scenarios, the unique habitat is projected to entirely disappear.

