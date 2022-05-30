ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic’s first named storm of Hurricane Agatha in Pacific

By Robin Webb, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Hurricane Agatha, a Category 2 storm that began lashing the Pacific coast of southern Mexico near Oaxaca Monday, is expected to weaken after landfall — but its remnants could emerge later this week in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could become the Atlantic basin’s first named storm of 2022.

If that happens, it would be called Alex.

“For us in South Florida, it’s still kind of hard to know if there will be any impacts from any of the remnants [of] Agatha,” said Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

After moving over the mountains of southern Mexico, Agatha is expected to dissipate by Wednesday morning — the official start of hurricane season, said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Monday that an area of low pressure left over from Agatha had a 50% chance of developing in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, up from an initial estimate of 30%. It could drift into the northwest Caribbean, nearer to Florida, by midweek.

Agatha’s maximum sustained winds were near 80 mph by 8 p.m., down from 110 mph earlier Monday.

As of 8 p.m., Agatha had made landfall on the coastal town of Puerto Angel in southern Mexico, moving northeast at about 8 mph.

In Oaxaca, up to 20 inches of rain, or almost two feet, were possible in some areas, which would trigger life-threatening floods and mudslides.

“Agatha will produce heavy rains over portions of southern Mexico through Tuesday night,” a National Hurricane Center public advisory said.

If Agatha, a Pacific hurricane, were to fully cross over Mexico and continue intact through to the Gulf, it would retain its name, Feltgen said.

The water between Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba’s western tip, which extends north into the Gulf of Mexico and then to the Florida Straits, is especially warm for this time of year, hurricane experts say.

Warm water temperatures are an optimal factor in tropical storm and hurricane development.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

