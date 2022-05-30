SEC, ACC each land 4 regionals for NCAA baseball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites Sunday for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17.

Tennessee (53-7) is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Other SEC hosts are Auburn (37-19), Florida (39-22) and Texas A&M (37-18).

The ACC hosts are Louisville (38-18-1), Miami (39-18), North Carolina (38-19) and Virginia Tech (41-12).

The Big 12 has hosts in Oklahoma State (39-12) and Texas (42-18), and the Pac-12 has two in Oregon State (44-12) and Stanford (40-14).

Other hosts are East Carolina (42-18) of the American Athletic Conference, Maryland (45-12) of the Big Ten, Southern Mississippi (43-16) of Conference USA and Georgia Southern (40-18) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas is hosting for the 29th time, while Georgia Southern and Maryland are first-time hosts.

Miami is hosting for the 28th time, but the first since time since 2016. Stanford is hosting for the 20th time.

East Carolina, Florida, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas hosted last year.

Tar Heels champs

Vance Honeycutt hit two more home runs and, Angel Zarate went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and North Carolina beat N.C. State 9-5 on Sunday to win the ACC Tournament and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Honeycutt, who also hit two homers in North Carolina’s win over top-seeded Virginia Tech on Friday, became the first player in program history to record at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season and is the first freshman in the NCAA to accomplish the feat since at least 2011.

North Carolina, which won its eighth ACC title, has won seven consecutive games.