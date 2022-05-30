NEWBERRY — There is a new mural coming to downtown Newberry after Newberry City Council approved second reading.

The new mural will take bloom on 1109 Caldwell Street and will be, “brightly colored poppies and forget-me-nots cascading down the side of a weathered brick wall.”

“I think it is a neat location being on Caldwell Street and I think it will give people another good reason to visit and explore a side street off Main that has some interesting stores,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Prior to receiving Newberry City Council approval, the Architectural Review Board reviewed the application and approved the mural design and placement.

“I am thrilled that our city is encouraging the arts in our community, and so pleased the Architectural Review Board has had a part in growing the interest in vibrant public art by approving the mural on Caldwell Street. Murals can help build a sense of community by making downtown feel fun, welcoming, and walkable, and incentivizing our citizens and tourists alike to come downtown and explore what Newberry has to offer,” said ARB Chairperson Lisa Senn.

Getting a mural in the downtown area is a multi-step process that ends with council approval. Within the City of Newberry ordinances, murals are defined as artwork painted or applied to a wall where the architectural elements of the wall and immediately surrounding area are harmoniously incorporated into the painting.

One well known example of a mural located in downtown Newberry is the Coca-Cola Mural on the side of 1108 Harrington Street.

A mural may only be approved in the Core Commercial, Office Commercial and General Commercial zoning districts, per the city ordinance. The owner of record of the building on which a proposed mural is to be placed shall, in writing, consent to the placement of the mural on the property, agree to maintain the mural and consent to restore the wall or façade upon which the mural is placed to its prior existing condition if the mural is not properly maintained.

Neither the subject nor location of a mural shall constitute a significant traffic hazard, endanger public health or safety, or be detrimental to the use and enjoyment of other property in the immediate vicinity of the proposed mural.

Now that the mural is approved, work can begin to bring it to life.