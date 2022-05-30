ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

The Planner: Your weekly calendar of business events

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Inquire ahead of in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

May 31

Divas in the Trucking Industry , 9:30 a.m., via Zoom presented by the Florida Women’s Business Center. Topics include where and how to purchase insurance, discussion on alcohol and drug usage, and discussion on AI-based solutions such as digital planning, billing and management tools. bit.ly/3z4unxs

Woman, Minority & Veteran Certification, 10 a.m., SBA Webinar. Learn how to complete the State of Florida certification application and discover how you can use it to seek business with the private sector and government. bit.ly/3GpdqiK

June 1

CareerSource Job Help , 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Get advice from an expert and assistance on employment, building a strong resume, finding the right career path and more. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-340-1060, ext. 2319. ejeanbaptiste@careersourcepbc.com .

Chamber Breakfast , 7:30 a.m., meet & greet, presentations and awards, hosted by the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce. The Breakers Palm Beach, One South County Road, Palm Beach. bit.ly/3PCmDsp

How to Increase Sales During a Pandemic , 6 p.m., online, presented by SCORE Broward. bit.ly/3wN4hw4

June 2

Cyber Security Symposium , 8:30 a.m.,, presented in partnership with the FBI and The Florida Technology Council. Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. bit.ly/389SXSr

Gay and Lesbian Lawyers Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The topic is Fostering Philanthropy in Broward. Community Foundation of Broward, 910 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. RSVP to treasurer@glln.org

Top 10 Challenges of Leaders Today , noon, online, presented by SCORE Broward. bit.ly/3NvaZO1

Children’s Harbor Edge of Summer Mixer, 6-8:30 p.m., Kelley Kronenberg Law Firm at 10360 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale. 954-252-3072. bit.ly/3MBH9Ya $35.

2022 Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series, 6 p.m. June 2. Online. mods.org/?page_id=14181 Free.

The Cannabis Business Award s, 7 p.m., CBA Globes hosts the National 2022 Ceremony featuring Clover Leaf University Founder Chloe Villano, Al Harrington, Twin from Mobb Deep, Trick Trick, and Super Bowl Champion Marvin Washington. Location has been updated to: Event Space, 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Limited VIP seating only, sold by tables. 954-665-9744. bit.ly/3wNJGrv

June 3

Bridge to Justice breakfast , 7:15 a.m. Fundraiser and recognitions. Guest speaker Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Gilbert King will share his perspectives blending narrative with his knowledge of civil rights cases. Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie. bit.ly/BTJ2022

2022 Smart Trends Transportation Summit , 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., presented by WTS South Florida Chapter, networking, presentation, networking, bringing together elected officials, as well as federal transportation partners and industry representatives, focusing on the future economic growth and mobility of the region. Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. bit.ly/3vGSjVE

June 6

Sixth annual Cannabis Law, Accounting and Business Conference and Expo , June 3-4, at Hyatt Regency in Miami. Hosted by Cannabis LAB . Florida. Keynote speaker is Ricky Williams, former NFL player and founder and president of Highsman. Panel topics will include legal; marketing; risk management; accounting; data, technology and retail; culture and community; investment and starting a canna-business. clabconference.com/

Margate Leads Group, Noon-1 p.m. Meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Anne Marie’s Pizza & Wine Co, 2403 N. State Road. 7, Margate. 954-796-1644. sales@signarama-coralsprings.com

Gold Coast PR Counci l, 4 p.m. June 21, via Zoom. Featuring WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus, Palm Beach County bureau reporter and producer. and Christine DiMattei, Morning Edition news anchor and arts reporter. RSVP to gary@pr-bs.net

June 10

Shining Stars annual Gala , 6:15 p.m. Hosted by Center for Technology, Enterprise & Development Inc. and Florida Women’s Business Center. The Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. 561-573-1202.

June 11

Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shop and support young entrepreneurs showcasing their business ventures. Celebrating World Oceans Day, each business will be displaying products or services that are ocean-themed or environmentally friendly. Grand Atrium at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/?page_id=26781

June 30-July 1

DigiMarCon Southeast 2022, 9 a.m., The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta. Hear from speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. Network, reunite, and network. Presented by DigiMarCon Southeast. 800-805-5385. digimarconsoutheast.com.

July 20

Gold Coast PR Council , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Presentation of the annual Bernays Awards honoring local public relations and marketing campaigns. Delray Beach Golf Club, 2200 Highland Ave., Delray Beach. RSVP gcprc@aol.com

Upcoming Deadlines

Carbonell Award nominations , submit before June 1. Email nominations for the recently established Vinnette Carroll Award to Geoffrey Short at geoffshort66@gmail.com . Include the nominee’s name and why you believe he/she/they are worthy of consideration for this award. Named after the first African-American woman to direct on Broadway and founder of the local Vinnette Carroll Repertory Company, this award honors an individual, theater or organization for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater.

E2022 Batmasian Family Grant, apply by June 30. The second annual micro-grants program has launched, inviting inventors, idea makers, creators and entrepreneurs from Palm Beach County, Broward County and Martin County to apply. Batmasian Family Grant. 561-299-3381. batmasianfamilygrant.com/ .

Want more? Go to sunsentinel.com/events to view and submit workshops, nonprofit business events, meetings, conferences and more. Follow on Twitter @mindingyourbiz.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor.
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hey, fans of Vicky Bakery, there’s a chance one is opening near you

Vicky Bakery is following the dough. The Miami-based company has an ambitious plan to roll out franchise stores to the north in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The idea is to expand into Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach by early 2023. “We didn’t set out to do any of this stuff,” CEO Alejandro “Alex” Santiago tells the South Florida Sun ...
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant hit with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle, food temperature issues

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Not clear for all to see

Water samples taken between May 14 and 18 show those from (l-r) a Delray Beach home on Delray Lakes Drive, a Delray Beach condo on Dotterel Road, a Boca Raton home on Southwest Fifth Street, and two samples from a Delray Beach home on Sandoway Lane that still has old galvanized pipes on one side of the house and pvc on the other. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Fries to Caviar, others bring elegant, creative food to casual diners

At Fries to Caviar in Boca Raton, French fries pair well with a variety of roe, served with mother-of-pearl spoons. BELOW: You can eat indoors at Fries to Caviar, or take advantage of the casual patio setting at the back of the restaurant. Photos provided. Adaptation is the word in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Trucking Industry#Zoom#Sba Webinar#Chamber Breakfast#Meet Greet#The Breakers Palm Beach#Score Broward
South Florida Sun Sentinel

People on the Move: Career changes in the fields of law, religion, medicine and more

Law Gunster announced that George Metcalfe Jr. joined the firm as of counsel in the private wealth services practice, based in Miami. Additionally, Leandra Lopez joined the business litigation practice as an associate in the Miami office. Andrew Bayer joined the corporate law and banking & financial services practices as an associate in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Kelley Kronenberg ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Parkland buy the Heron Bay golf course? Here’s the latest amid plan for new homes and shops

After residents rallied against plans to build homes and shops on a golf course, they shared a sense of optimism that the city of Parkland may step in to buy the land. Now, city commissioners may meet as early as next week to hash out the details, including what the city may pay for part of the defunct golf course in Heron Bay, a neighborhood of million-dollar homes that spans across Parkland ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Retail
cw34.com

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw hospitalized for over a month

A man considered to hold the greatest law enforcement power in Palm Beach County is doing so from a hospital bed at JFK Hospital near Lake Worth. Ric Bradshaw, the five-term sheriff, has been in the hospital for over a month after two medical procedures between April 26 and May 3. The second procedure was an elective heart procedure, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said, but did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is That Doggie In The Starbucks Window?

Dog In Starbucks At Reserve Shoppes. Customer Asks Why. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We just don’t know why people believe that it’s okay to bring a dog into a restaurant, but thanks to a reader and contributor to our “Boca Rudeton” section, we […] The article BOCA RUDETON: Why Is That Doggie In The Starbucks Window? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent

Tidal Cove Water Park, At JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Is Popular. But Is It Safe? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher AVENTURA, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura has become one of the most popular attractions for families in South Florida. Located at the […] The article IS TIDAL COVE WATER PARK SAFE? Marriott Not Commenting, Aventura Official Silent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida woman shot in face by rubber bullet at Black Lives Matter rally sues police

LaToya Ratlieff, the Delray Beach woman who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet fired by a Fort Lauderdale police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, is suing the Broward city and several of its police officers, accusing them of using excessive force and causing her “severe, painful, and permanent physical and emotional injuries.” Ratlieff’s lawsuit was filed in federal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy