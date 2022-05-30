People on the Move: Career changes in the fields of law, religion, medicine and more

Law

Gunster announced that George Metcalfe Jr. joined the firm as of counsel in the private wealth services practice, based in Miami. Additionally, Leandra Lopez joined the business litigation practice as an associate in the Miami office. Andrew Bayer joined the corporate law and banking & financial services practices as an associate in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office.

Kelley Kronenberg announced the addition of Lizbell Lucero as a partner. Alberto Ortiz also joined the Miami office as an attorney. Joining in West Palm Beach is attorney Zachary Sawko .

Community

Charlotte Mather-Taylor , chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, was appointed vice chair for the Center for Workforce Inclusion, which builds pathways to employment for low-income, older adults with a focus on underserved groups such as women, veterans, and formerly incarcerated workers. She has served on the board since 2019.

Beth Schlager of Palm Beach and Stu Steckler of Boca Raton were appointed to the Boca West Children’s Foundation board of directors. The organization funds projects to assist children and their families in need in the area through its support of more than 30 local charities.

Boynton Woman’s Club Executive Board for 2022-2224 was installed during a luncheon at the Quail Ridge Country Club, and former Mayor Steven Grant was given a plaque of appreciation for his support of the BWC. The new officers are Christy Hintz , president; Michele Walte r, first vice president; Debra Tucker , second vice president and membership chair; JoAnne Kriesant-Weld , treasurer; Charlotte DeLeu , recording secretary; and Mary Fallon , corresponding secretary.

Religion

The United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches announced staff changes. Manu Bhatnagar joined as children and youth pastor. He previously was director of youth and technology at Plantation United Methodist Church. Gerald Smith Sr. joined as the modern worship leader for the church’s modern worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays. He was music director at St. John First Missionary Baptist Church for 14 years. Brenda Dye joined as director of administration and communication. In the past, she was director of appraisal data management for the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser. Kimberly Speer joined as financial administrator. She was previously employed by Online Booking Firm.

Medicine

FoundCare named Marcia Young as the organization’s chief operating officer and Andy Antenor as chief financial officer. FoundCare also promoted long-time pediatrician Jean Monice as the pediatric medical director for their Palm Springs center.

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital announced new hires: neurologists Anam Baig , DO; Samer Riaz , DO; and neurosurgeon Hoon Cho i, MD, PhD.

Clinics Can Help announced Karen Holloway , of Northwestern Mutual, as the newest member of their board of directors.

International

The Government of Japan, the Consul General of Japan in Miami, Kazuhiro Nakai, presented the Decoration of “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” to Keith Henry , former chief of staff and deputy commander of the U.S. Naval Forces in Japan. The honor is conferred to meritorious Japanese citizens and foreign nationals who have made significant contributions in the promotion of friendly bilateral relations between Japan and foreign countries.

Technology

Ben Virdee-Chapman was appointed head of growth for Gig Wage, a FinTech payroll platform built for the gig economy that handles items and logistics such as W9 to 1099 compliance, fast, instant payments and more. He’s based Parkland. He spent the last decade as a startup executive at Obviyo running B2B marketing, product, and design teams with a particular focus on venture fund raising, as their vice president of marketing.

