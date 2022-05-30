Learning about Medicare and my ABCs

Donnie Douglas Columnist

I made an important life decision this week, one that is necessitated by the fact that I have managed not to die despite some close calls and will turn 65 soon, a call that is only slightly less weighty than whether I will tee it up from the regular or senior tees.

I selected a Medicare plan; or, more accurately, I picked a plan that was suggested by someone who is an expert on such matters as one of the things I now know about Medicare is that I know almost nothing about Medicare. A wee bit more after my tutorial.

I never gave Medicare much thought before Tuesday, which is harder than you think since my mailbox and Facebook feed are stacked with Medicare advantage/supplemental solicitations, and Joe Namath is always yapping about the need for Medicare advantage insurance – at least until I get hold of the TV remote. I liked Broadway Joe better when he wore a mink coat.

Before Tuesday, I thought Medicare was a one-size-fits-all government health insurance plan for people who have managed to live long enough to earn that benefit, but there were gaps in its coverage, creating the need for some supplemental insurance and an understanding of your ABC’s.

And you thought I was smart.

I now know that Medicare comes in various forms and that it is wise to select a plan that will meet your future health care needs at the lowest expense. I also now realize that Medicare can be administered by private entities, also known as Part C, with Blue Cross/Blue Shield being what I will call the administrator of my plan.

The tricky part is picking the correct plan, which includes contemplating your future health challenges, which is a tad scary. This might surprise many, it certainly does me, but I am in good health for someone of my age despite a lifetime of excess for a lot of things other than exercise. Yea, I suffer chronic back pain, but it is no more now than white noise, and I do have a date to be determined with my heart surgeon when that cow-tissue valve wears out, with the over/under at five years.

The only thing I know for sure is that every 18 months I have either a heart echogram or an MRI to see how that valve is performing in anticipation of replacing it one day. Then there are regular visits with my primary physician, my dentist and eye doctor to keep this body fine-tuned.

There are many variables to consider, which makes the process tedious and laborious, neither of which I handle well, but this should not be a rush job. I leaned heavily on my agent, and of chief concern was that my primary physician as well as the one who sawed my chest open and stitched in that cow valve were in my network.

That accomplished, I focused on other benefits, and the plan provides all my medications at no cost, it reduces the cost of my Medicare Part B by $50 a month, I get a free membership to the Southeastern Health’s fitness center, some credit toward healthy item purchases, and dental and vision are included.

The deductibles and yearly out-of-pocket caps seem reasonable, but that is a guessing game. This plan is based on co-pays, and they all seemed reasonable, but again, there are many questions that I can provide only guesses to, so we’ll just have to see how it all works out.

I should add that the plan costs me nothing, which squeezes squarely into my budget, unlike the cost of a gallon of gasoline or chicken wings.

I know that there is a fairly good chance that anyone reading this who is approaching Medicare age is not as uninformed as I was regarding the choices that are available, but if you can relate to what I shared here and are of appropriate age, then get someone to hold your hand through the process.

I am glad I did, and not only because he paid for lunch.

Reach Donnie Douglas at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.