Gyms across the country take part in Murph Challenge in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy

Gyms across the country are taking part in the Murph Challenge .

Lt. Michael Murphy was a Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient from Long Island.

Participants in the challenge do the same workout he used to do as a Navy Seal.

It includes a one-mile run, 100 pushups, 200 pull-ups and 300 air squats.

The challenge then finishes with another one-mile run.