Gyms across the country take part in Murph Challenge in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy
Gyms across the country are taking part in the Murph Challenge .
Lt. Michael Murphy was a Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient from Long Island.
Participants in the challenge do the same workout he used to do as a Navy Seal.
It includes a one-mile run, 100 pushups, 200 pull-ups and 300 air squats.
The challenge then finishes with another one-mile run.
