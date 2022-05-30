ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gyms across the country take part in Murph Challenge in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy

By News 12 Staff
Gyms across the country are taking part in the Murph Challenge .

Lt. Michael Murphy was a Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient from Long Island.

LAST LETTERS HOME: Mom says fallen Navy SEAL was a hero long before his service

Participants in the challenge do the same workout he used to do as a Navy Seal.

It includes a one-mile run, 100 pushups, 200 pull-ups and 300 air squats.

The challenge then finishes with another one-mile run.

News 12

