Baltimore, MD

Marlon Humphrey already preparing for life after football

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
A Pro Bowl selection in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey earned All-Pro recognition in 2019, too. After a torn pectoral muscle caused the former Alabama All-American to miss the final five games of the 2021 campaign, Humphrey is working in the Ravens’ offseason program to prepare...

