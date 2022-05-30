ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Evacuation halted after French journalist killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

By Reuters
 2 days ago

May 30 (Reuters) - Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armoured transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel had pierced the vehicle's armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.

Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

The French foreign ministry said it was checking the report of the journalist's death.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

