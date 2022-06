Is it hot enough for you yet? Well, it will be. Meteorological summer starts this week, and in Central Texas, odds are that it won’t be anything like last year. The National Weather Service is predicting a hotter than normal summer on the way for Central Texas. This area usually has at least 29 days of triple digit temps in a 12-month period, with most of them coming in August. However, we may get those super hot days much sooner than that.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO