Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down

File photo

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The founder of a Maine music chain has stepped down, bringing new leadership to a fixture on the New England record store circuit.

Brett Wickard founded Bull Moose in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. He is staying on as chair of the chain’s board of directors, but plans to focus on growing his retail software management company, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Shawn Nichols is taking over for Wickard as chief executive officer and president of the chain. He has been Bull Moose’s vice president of operations since February 2021.

The company announced a plan to transition to ownership by its workers earlier this year. The company has 11 locations in Maine and New Hampshire and has long attracted road-tripping record buyers from elsewhere in New England.

