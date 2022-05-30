ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, GA

Sylvania Georgia 301 Welcome Center is Nation’s Oldest

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sylvania Welcome Center is the nation’s oldest, continuously operating Welcome Center. This year they celebrate 60 years of welcoming visitors to Georgia. The Welcome Center was the first Georgia Visitor Center to be constructed and is located at 8463 Burton’s Ferry Hwy. (U.S. Hwy. 301) in Sylvania, Georgia. It is...

griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Julian (J.M.) M. Aycock Jr.

J. M. Aycock, Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, at the age of 83. He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939 to Julian Aycock, Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock. His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Former Ga. First Lady Betty Foy Sanders passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many across Georgia are pausing to remember one of the state’s former First Ladies. Governor Brian Kemp’s office confirmed over the weekend Betty Foy Sanders died. The Statesboro native was first lady to Georgia’s 74th governor, Carl Sanders Sr. She’s being remembered as a...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Sylvania, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitor Centers#The Welcome Center#Georgia Visitor Center#Interstate 95#U S Hwy
Grice Connect

Ms. Keturah Lee Mobley

Ms. Keturah Lee Mobley, age 30, departed this life, Sunday May 9, 2022, at her residence. She was a Bulloch County native received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. Keturah devoted her life to her children and was a stay-at-home mom. She spent time focusing on taking...
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Another Georgia county backs off ‘petty’ pot prosecutions

Misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce will no longer be prosecuted in coastal Georgia’s largest county. Shalena Cook Jones, district attorney of Chatham County, announced last week that the ruling, effective immediately, stems from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s reluctance to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - President Joe Biden is nominating police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

TSPLOST passed in the Heart of Georgia region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in the Heart of Georgia region passed a regional TSPLOST this election day providing funding for numerous local and regional road and infrastructure projects. Officials say the TSPLOST is expected to generate more than $235 million over 10 years for a total of 580 projects...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy