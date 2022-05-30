Sylvania Georgia 301 Welcome Center is Nation’s Oldest

J. M. Aycock, Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, at the age of 83. He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939 to Julian Aycock, Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock. His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.

BROOKLET, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO