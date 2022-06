BAY CITY, MI - The United Way of Bay County is asking the community to help out those in Gaylord who were impacted by a devastating tornado. Gaylord was struck by an EF3 tornado on Friday, May 20, that left numerous businesses and homes destroyed. With winds reaching 150 mph, the tornado was reported to have been on the ground for 20 minutes and left a 16.6-mile long, 200-yard-wide path of destruction, according to the National Weather Service Gaylord. The tornado left at least two people dead and 44 injured.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO