Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022: In pictures

It was a Tuesday evening to remember across the Bradford district, with the future UK City of Culture celebrating its victory with colourful scenes of jubilation as flares ignited and banners were raised aloft near the fountains of City Park. The year-long arts festival will be here in 2025, with organisers claiming it will bring thousands of jobs and £700m of investment. So has the victory sunk in yet among its half a million residents?

