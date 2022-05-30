ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KiKi Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie Steckler In Disney +’s ‘Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers’

By Jazmyne Courtnii Byrd
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APedE_0fukr61200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnVxz_0fukr61200

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Known to slay the carpet and bring beauty to the main screen, actress KiKi Layne is now lending her voice in one of Disney’s most popular 90s cartoon now turned movie, Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers .

“From the moment that I read the script, I knew that this was something that I would enjoy being a part of. The nostalgia of all the characters and I imagined how much fun I would have and once I heard the vision for the film, I said, ‘Oh yes, absolutely sign me up,’ I want to be a part of this film,” Layne says.

The Cincinnati native stars in the new Rescue Rangers film as the voice of Ellie Steckler, a quirky and sassy fangirl of the Rescue Rangers and a rookie cop for the LAPD.

“I was drawn to Ellie because I could personally connect with her quirkiness and excitement. I put myself in her shoes and just imagined what it would be like to meet them in real life. I thought about how I would feel and how I would act, and I felt as though I would have lost it a bit and fanned out meeting someone I grew up watching. So I had to lean into that emotion and channel that.”

Kiki Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie

Excited about the opportunity to be a part of this classic, Layne says that playing the role of an empowering woman is what attracted her to the project.

“One of the other major things that I got to draw into was playing a young woman coming into herself. This is something that every little girl and young woman can relate to when you start learning about who you are and self-discovery. Ellie is a young detective, but she’s very smart and knows how to do her job well. Like a lot of women in demanding positions, you get challenged in positions that we are rightfully in but sometimes often find ourselves being belittled, and you get to see her go on that journey as well as a young woman who is stepping into her power and her strength.”

Layne hopes that young girls everywhere will see this film and see themselves in Ellie. Check out the new film Rescue Rangers , now streaming on Disney+.

DON’T MISS…

Legendary Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Back With Global Makeup Ambassador KiKi Layne

KiKi Layne Looked Like A Chocolate Drop Queen And Made Us Stop Everything We Were Doing To Stare

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Film Star#Dale Rescue Rangers#The Rescue Rangers#Lapd
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ryan Phillippe sends his and Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, to prom

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son, Deacon, looked just like his dad heading to prom. “Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom,” the actor, 47, captioned an Instagram Story photo Saturday of himself and the teen. Deacon was all smiles in a gray suit in the social media snap. He accessorized with a pink flower. “Prom anyone?” the teenager captioned his own upload. “Love the [flower],” Witherspoon, 46, commented on her son’s slideshow. The “Big Little Lies” alum also posted pictures of the high school student with the caption, “Love this guy.” Kate Hudson, whose eldest son, Ryder, turned 18 in January, hilariously commented,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says She ‘Lost Her Mind’ After 2011 Divorce

More than 10 years after her divorce from Bruce Boxleitner, Melissa Gilbert admits that she struggled hard following that major event in her life. While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” the classic TV actress Melissa Gilbert revealed she didn’t handle her divorce from Boxleitner well. The former couple was married from 1995 to 2011 and have one son together, Michael. “It was like, I lost my mind,” the “Little House on the Prairie” star recalled to PageSix. “One of my friends says, ‘You know, every once in a while we all have to go to the zoo. And you went and now you’re back.’”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Daily South

Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music

This week, I am joined by country music superstar and Kentucky native Carly Pearce. Carly began performing at a young age in church, and left her hometown of Taylor Mill in high school for a job singing five shows a day at Dollywood. She eventually moved to Nashville, and although her initial experience in the Music City wasn't easy, she met a producer who would change her life. Today on the show, Carly talks about the unwavering support of her family, the devastating loss of her producer, Busbee, her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, heartbreak, and much more.
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard Officiates At Daughter Paige’s Wedding As Sister Bryce Looks On: Photo

Bryce Dallas Howard, 41, looked every bit the loving older sister at the spring wedding of Paige Carlyle Howard, 37, in radiant new pics (and one very important video clip) posted to Bryce’s Instagram! The video, dated May 4, showed the sisters’ famous director-dad, Ron Howard, 68, donning a cowboy hat and pronouncing Paige and Tim Abu-Nasr married. In another photo, the Jurassic World actress wore a gauzy, mint-green dress and floral crown and beamed happily alongside Ron and Paige.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy