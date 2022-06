I was, quite frankly, surprised to read such a misguided and misleading letter to the editor (PI, 5/27) submitted by Jean Ray Campbell. In western Colorado, small and medium businesses, from our local banks to our neighborhood coffee shops and our winter sport resorts, not only keep our economies healthy, they are also the backbone members of our Chambers of Commerce, not “irresponsible corporations,” as claimed by Jean Ray.

