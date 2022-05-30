ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

19 Luxurious Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything

By Justin Fenner
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktYZd_0fukr3Mr00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re trying to find the best Father’s Day gift for the hardworking dad on your shopping list, you should reach for the kinds of luxuries that’ll make his life a little easier, a little more pleasant or both. After all, being a parent is no easy task, so anything you can do the ease the rigor of daily life—or smooth over the rough edges of the reality of raising kids—should be a welcome addition to his roster of favorite products. To help in your search, we’ve assembled a group of well-made items that almost any dad would enjoy. From a delicious lobster roll kit to a whiskey decanter he’ll have for years to come, you’ll find some of the year’s best Father’s Day gifts below.

Montblanc Explorer Fragrance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmpuY_0fukr3Mr00

Most dads are too busy with the work of fatherhood to find a different fragrance for every occasion. Montblanc Explorer is the rare scent that works in a variety of settings from the office to a soccer game to a formal affair after hours. With its crowd-pleasing notes of bergamot, vetiver and patchouli leaf, it develops from bright and citrusy and settles into a grounded amber zone during its considerable wear time. It’s almost as hardworking as the guys who wear it—almost.


Buy now: $98

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntnVX_0fukr3Mr00

If your dad likes to bring a cold one—or a cold few—to the beach or on a hike, this backpack cooler is a great option. It’ll keep plenty of drinks, from water to pale ales, at refreshing temperatures for hours. Even better, its straps and construction will keep dad’s hands free to deal with whatever the great outdoors may throw his way.


Buy now: $325

The Dalmore 18 Year Old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9lzz_0fukr3Mr00

This Father’s Day, give the exceptional gift of The Dalmore. The 18 Year Old is a magnificent whisky that has been meticulously handcrafted by the company’s Master Distiller and his team of artisans. This whisky begins its maturation journey in American white oak ex-Bourbon Barrels and is further aged in rare 30-year-old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry casks. The result is a whisky of unprecedented depth and finesse, a masterpiece in the making.


Buy Now: $360

Baccarat Harmonie Whiskey Decanter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJYjn_0fukr3Mr00

Of course, what’s a delicious whiskey without a stunning place to put it? Baccarat’s Harmonie decanter comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, but we prefer the squared edges of this model, which give it an elegant look on your bar cart and heft in the hand that makes it feel like a luxury to touch. Your dad may run out of the whiskey, but he’ll think of the drinks you shared every time he sees this decanter.


Buy Now: $1,315

Luke’s Lobster Lobster Roll Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVVep_0fukr3Mr00

Nothing says summer quite like a lobster roll. If you can’t take your dad to Maine for the freshest take on the classic sandwich, have it delivered. Luke’s Lobster will send enough buns, lobster meat and classic seasoning to feed four people—or you and your dad can just have two each.


Buy Now: $115

Technivorm Moccamaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uE4n_0fukr3Mr00

The Techniform Moccamaster’s classic ’60s design isn’t its only great selling point. The Specialty Coffee Association of America places the machine high on its list of certified homebrewers because it produces a great-tasting pot of joe every time. If your dad needs an extra boost of energy every morning, he’ll appreciate the consistent excellence.


Buy Now: $319

Coravin Pivot Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tHUz_0fukr3Mr00

The original Coravin device can extract a glass of wine from a vaunted bottle and preserve the rest of its contents indefinitely. Its newer Pivot Plus model is designed to keep bottles fresh for up to four weeks, so it’s better for less precious wines that your dad still may only want to have a glass of occasionally.


Buy Now: $129

London Sock Co. Set of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udxS7_0fukr3Mr00

If your dad has socks that are older than you are, it’s well past time for an upgrade. This set of six pairs of socks will have him covered for most of the week. You can even keep his sock drawer stocked with fresh pairs with the brand’s subscription service.


Buy Now: $117

Lahgo Washable Silk Sleep Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cld3N_0fukr3Mr00

Sleep is important for everyone, but especially for hardworking parents. Help your dad get into his REM cycle faster with this luxe silk sleeping mask.


Buy Now: $48

Tonal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fnfqe_0fukr3Mr00

If the dad on your list can’t make it to the gym as regularly as he’d like, bring the gym to him. Tonal’s smart gym is the only one on the market that makes strength work a priority over cardiovascular exercise, and it offers everything from HIIT workouts to golf-centric workouts and live classes. Its future-proof construction means it can add features and workouts regularly, so it’ll keep challenging your dad long after his first session.


Buy Now: $2,995+

Muhle Rytmo Shaving Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtP5k_0fukr3Mr00

If your dad likes a clean shave, there’s no better way to deliver it than with a classic double-edged safety razor set. This one from the German brand Muhle includes a razor, brush, soap dish and a stand that’ll keep it all neatly tucked away.


Buy Now: $131

Jaxon Lane Bro Masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS6Tu_0fukr3Mr00

Dads who like to wear their facial hair in a variety of ways, from stubble to full James Harden, can be a little harder to shop for. Jaxon Lane’s fan-favorite hydrating face masks come in two parts: one for the forehead, nose and cheeks, and another for everything below your nostrils. That means that no matter what’s going on with his hair, your dad will always be able to give his skin the boost it needs.


Buy Now: $28

Material Table Knives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQUKG_0fukr3Mr00

Serrated steak knives are great—until they start to lose their edge. If your dad likes making and serving the occasional porterhouse or rib-eye at home, he may prefer Material’s relatively new table knives, whose straight edges will be a lot easier to sharpen and maintain over the long haul.


Buy Now: $90

Evermill Spice Rack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj8Y1_0fukr3Mr00

Speaking of the kitchen, a surefire way to help your dad get the most out of homemade meals is to make sure he never runs out of spices. Evermill’s well-designed spice rack (which also comes in an in-drawer version) will help him do just that. If he ever notices that he’s running low on cumin or paprika, a replacement is just a few clicks away.


Buy Now: $229

Ghurka Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUcXf_0fukr3Mr00

If you’re shopping for a jet-setter, the next best thing to actual private plane time is a piece of luggage that will look great and stand up to a lot of mileage. Ghurka’s sturdy canvas duffel will carry everything your dad needs for a long weekend in classic style.


Buy Now: $995

Mr Porter x Cubitt’s Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbkeO_0fukr3Mr00

Mr P.’s new collaboration with the London-based brand Cubitt’s is filled with updated takes on classic shades. This classic D-shaped frame looks hefty, but its acetate material keeps things lightweight.

ST Dupont Lighter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnFaU_0fukr3Mr00

Even if your dad has given up smoking, there are plenty of reasons he’ll appreciate an attractive lighter. From lighting candles and incense sticks to burning the odd flyaways off his favorite jacket, this beautiful take on the classic can do it all.


Buy Now: $1,950

DS & Durga Auto Fragrance Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivbTu_0fukr3Mr00

A tree-shaped gas station car air freshener isn’t a gift, it’s a cry for help. But these stylish auto fragrances from DS & Durga bring the Brooklyn brand’s high-end scents to the car collecting dad’s favorite space.


Buy Now: $60

Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic Vinegar Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rH1E_0fukr3Mr00

Dads who like to grill are already well equipped with the tools they need for backyard barbecues. Help him add a little extra flavor to what he’s cooking up with this set of delicious olive oil and thick, aged balsamic vinegar.


Buy Now: $69.90

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Just Wore a Rarely Seen Cartier Brooch That She Received for Her 19th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. When attending a flower show, you typically don’t want to try to compete with the blooms on display. But if you’re Queen Elizabeth II, that rule doesn’t apply. On Monday, the queen wore a stunning, rarely seen brooch during a trip to the Chelsea Flower Show. The pin, featuring pink and blue sapphires, rubies and diamonds, depicts a floral bouquet—fitting, given the nature of the queen’s visit. It was originally a gift from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on the occasion of her 19th birthday, People reported. The brooch, made by Cartier,...
WORLD
Robb Report

Rick Ross Showcased Hundreds of Rare Cars and Bikes at a Show Held at His Georgia Estate

Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross doesn’t just want people to admire his car collection on social media, he wants them to be able to check it out in person. That’s why the “Hustlin’” rapper opened up his Fayettville, Georgia, estate for the first annual Promise Land Car and Bike show this past Saturday. Over the course of what looks to have been a gorgeous spring day, auto and rap enthusiasts alike were able to check out some of Rozay’s most prized possessions. The show, which is named for Ross’s 235-acre mansion and farm about 20 miles south of...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

George Shultz’s Two-Penthouse San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $29 Million

Click here to read the full article. The former home of late Secretary of State George Shultz was just put up for sale, and as it you might expect, it’s much more luxe than your run-of-the-mill government accommodations. The property, in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, encompasses two adjacent penthouse apartments, spanning about 10,400 square feet in total. The north penthouse is asking $17 million, while the south is listed for $12 million. Shultz and his wife, Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, used the north penthouse as their main residence, Richard Bohonsky, Charlotte’s friend and interior designer, told The Wall Street Journal. (Both Shultzes...
CNET

Don't Forget Grandma. She Deserves a Mother's Day Gift Too

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. There's no one in the world who's quite like Grandma. Every time you see...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CNET

9 Affordable Mother's Day Gift Ideas

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day, May 8, is this weekend. Here at CNET, we know that giving...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

This Celeb-approved Brand Has Everything You Need to Make Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Ranch Retreat

Summer is coming, and while some people may be looking forward to their upcoming Amalfi Coast vacation or a trip to a local beach town, many are heading out west to experience an American ranch in luxurious style. These resorts and upscale hotels are dripping with cozy fabrics in neutral colors, wood and ceramic details, and decor inspired by the natural resources surrounding the property. If this sounds like a dream place to stay, then we've found the home collection for you.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

This New 88-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Be as Aerodynamic as a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still. The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars. “We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email. To that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxuries#Fatherhood#Design#Club Tropicana#Lobster Meat#Luxurious Father
Robb Report

International Treasure? Nicolas Cage Is Unloading His Private Bahamas Island for $7.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Nicholas Cage is feeling the unbearable weight of one massive private island. The Oscar-winning actor, who once owned as many as 15 luxury homes, sold off the majority of his real estate portfolio roughly a decade ago to pay back a hefty tax debt. (You might also remember reading how he blew his $150 million fortune on outlandish things like a… dinosaur skull.) But he’s still struggling to offload Leaf Cay in the Bahamas. The idyllic island, which is located in the Exumas archipelago about 85 miles southeast of Nassau, was reportedly purchased by the...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Manhattan’s Oldest Home, Built in 1795, Is Hitting the Market for the First Time in Over 200 Years

Click here to read the full article. You now have a chance to own a piece of New York City history. The oldest single-family home in Manhattan—that still functions as a residence—has just hit the market for $8.9 million. Located within the St. Marks Place Historic District in the East Village, the storied Federal-style abode was built in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant. He was a prominent New York landowner and the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant (you know, one of the Dutchmen who founded the Big Apple). Fittingly sited on Stuyvesant Street in between East 9th and 10th streets, the townhouse is...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

A Rare Shelby Cobra Roadster With Hand-Crafted Aluminum Body Is up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping to add a bright new statement piece to your garage, it doesn’t get any shinier than this: A Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster with a hand-crafted aluminum body will be going up for auction next month. The sporty two-seater is a 1965 model of sorts; it was actually built in the early 2000s to honor the 40th anniversary of the Shelby company. It’s No. 29 of 40 made, and only one of five with a hand-crafted, polished aluminum body. Under the hood, an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE Stroker V-8 engine powers...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Robb Report

Who Says Volvos Are Boring? This Sporty P1800 Restomod Will Star at Monterey Car Week

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest Volvos in recent memory is coming to the US. Cyan Racing will bring its gorgeous P1800 restomod stateside for this year’s Monterey Car Week, according to Motor1.com. Car enthusiasts in the US won’t just get the chance to admire the car up close, though. They’ll also be able to snap up one of their own. Volvo may be best known for the safety and reliability of its vehicles, but there have been times during its 95-year history when it has let loose and had some fun. Perhaps no car is a...
CARS
Robb Report

Alpha’s New 116-Foot Superyacht Has 3 Decks Primed for Outdoor Entertaining

Click here to read the full article. Alpha Custom Yachts is adding another superyacht to its small but mighty fleet. The nascent Turkish yard, which was founded by brothers Roberto and Jorge Aboumrad in 2017, started off building one custom vessel for a client, but now has six different models in the mix. The latest doubles as the new flagship of the award-winning Spritz line. Penned by Giorgio Cassetta Design Studio and Laurent Giles Naval Architects, the Spritz 116 spans, you guessed it, 116 feet and sits neatly between a 102- and 140-foot model in the range. Like its two predecessors, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

The Elegant Gardens at This $12 Million Long Island Estate Were Inspired by the Palace of Versailles

Click here to read the full article. Step back in time at this magnificent, eight-acre estate in Brookville, New York, just 28 miles from Manhattan. This Long Island estate, called Haut Bois, was built in 1916 and retains its carefully preserved French Chateau aesthetic. The eight-acre, $12.195 million property was initially inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, which was later expanded into the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. The home has a brick and stucco exterior and was built by renowned American architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr., an early preservationist and co-author of one of the most important...
HOME & GARDEN
Tracey Folly

My father demands his socks remain with their original partner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father is a very picky person. Not only have I witnessed this firsthand, but my mother has told me all about his pickiness in great detail. One area in which my father is particularlyparticular involves his socks.
Robb Report

Why This 118-Year-Old Fragrance Brand Only Opens Stores in the World’s Best Hotels

Click here to read the full article. The who’s who of Hamburg flocked to the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in May for the prestigious property’s quasquicentennial celebration. More than a thousand guests reveled from the basement kitchen to the penthouse suite, commemorating a hospitality legacy 125 years strong. And just inside the lobby, flanking the red carpet, was another German legacy label (well, a German-French-American one, at that): the haute parfumerie Krigler, with its tenth and newest boutique, opened inside Vier Jahreszeiten in time for the celebration. Krigler is itself 118 years old, and this opening was actually a return to...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Airbus’s New Customization Studio Lets You Configure Your Business Jet With VR

Click here to read the full article. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) wants to help you design your dream cabin. The European plane manufacturer has just opened a new creative studio in France where clients can customize the interior of the new ACJ TwoTwenty “Xtra Large Bizjet.” Based on the popular Airbus A220-100, this new business jet is said to offer double the space and volume of its competitors. In fact, the sprawling cabin spans some 785 square feet and offers six separate living zones that can now be configured precisely to your liking. Located in the city of Toulouse, the new studio is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy