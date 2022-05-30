ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Erie County's COVID cases fall 5.5%; Pennsylvania cases up 8.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBZNu_0fukr0ig00

New coronavirus cases increased 8.6% in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday as the state added 29,664 cases. The previous week had 27,317 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 4.22% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Erie County reported 717 cases and nine deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 759 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 59,694 cases and 771 deaths.

Crawford County reported 184 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 201 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 20,465 cases and 322 deaths.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Allegheny County with 348 cases per 100,000 per week; Bradford County with 327; and Cameron County with 315. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 4,234 cases; Philadelphia County, with 2,768 cases; and Montgomery County, with 2,280. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Philadelphia counties.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 126,842 vaccine doses, including 22,201 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 319,300 vaccine doses, including 22,696 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 23,045,182 total doses.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Lackawanna County, with 603 cases from 735 a week earlier; in Bradford County, with 197 cases from 302; and in Northampton County, with 859 cases from 937.

In Pennsylvania, 249 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 84 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,907,324 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 45,147 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,954
  • The week before that: 4,105
  • Four weeks ago: 3,074

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Pa. once again

(WHTM) — Across the Midstate, Covid-19 is spreading and at a rapid pace. “Lots of people are getting it. Household contacts tend to be a common way to get it. Kids are bringing it into the house or spouses are bringing it into the house,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at LG Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
wtae.com

Gov. Wolf in Pittsburgh pushing for $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf came to the Pittsburgh area Wednesday to discuss his proposed plan to give $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians using American Rescue Plan Act money. Watch the report on proposed payments: Click the video player above. Despite a $1.7 billion proposal by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
YourErie

Coronavirus: 9 COVID deaths reported in Erie County last week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 93 COVID-19 cases, out of 650 total cases, along with 9 new deaths for the week of May 23-May 29. There are now 808 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. As of May 29, among the total reported […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a major climate, economic victory | Opinion

After years of hard work and advocacy, Pennsylvania stands at the cusp of enacting the most significant set of policies in its history to tackle our planet’s climate crisis. Thanks to the steadfast leadership of environmental champions in Harrisburg, we are now poised to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state effort with a proven track record of reducing climate pollution from the energy sector.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Air Pollution Rises To Unhealthy Levels In Parts Of Eastern Pennsylvania

With temperatures on the rise today, so are ozone concentrations in the air that we breathe. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a warning that, with the help of high temperatures, air pollution has risen to unhealthy levels for sensitive people. It is asking for residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to voluntarily reduce their emissions by carpooling or using public transportation, combining errands, minimizing engine-idling, fueling after dusk, raising air conditioner temperatures, and turning off lights when not in use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PennLive.com

Six “gatekeepers” have too much power in the Pennsylvania legislature | PennLive letters

The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Erie coach, daughter walk for a cause over 300 miles to D.C.

The Penn State Behrend men’s soccer coach is off the field and on the road with his daughter to raise money for a local organization. Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more on their journey from Erie to Washington, D.C. Coach Dan Perritano, and his daughter Emma who has cerebral palsy, began their […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hospital Officials Provide Update on Covid-19

According to the CDC, Erie, Crawford, and Warren county are all considered places with high community levels of Covid-19. While sunshine and warmer weather may mean more time outdoors, it doesn't mean Covid-19 is slowly down. Emily Shears, the Director of Operations for UPMC Hamot explained, "The past two years...
ERIE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

2 tornados confirmed in Pennsylvania; some buildings damaged

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down briefly in south-central Pennsylvania last week, and one damaged some buildings, but no injuries were reported. Forecasters in State College say one tornado touched down just before noon Friday near New Franklin in southern Franklin County. They say the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of about 70 mph. Forecasters say another tornado touched down shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster County. They said the tornado had estimated wind speeds of about 105 mph and did “extensive damage to several buildings.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
yourerie

PSP reports Memorial Day weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced safety and sober driving enforcement numbers for Memorial Day weekend. PSP also announced crash data for the same weekend. Troop E, covering all or parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, reported 26 DUI arrests during a four-day period....
ERIE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a blanket and put her in a shoe box on top of the stove,” according to Martha’s daughter, Anita Scherer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy