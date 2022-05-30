ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to fresh strawberries

By NAOMI THOMAS, CNN
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a potential link between a hepatitis A outbreak and fresh organic strawberries. The FDA with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and state and local partners, said the...

ksltv.com

