ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Simon Hopkinson’s recipe for gooseberry pie

By Simon Hopkinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmcwP_0fukqogG00
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

This is almost exactly how my mother made one of her sugary fruit pies. You will need a loose-bottomed 20cm tart tin and a flat baking sheet, which should be placed in the oven at the outset.

Serves 4

butter 40g, fridge cold

ready‑rolled all-butter puff pastry 1 x 320g packet

gooseberries 600g, topped and tailed

caster sugar 5 tbsp, plus a little extra for the pastry crust

cornflour 1 tbsp

cloves 6, buds pinched off from the stalk, then crumbled

egg 1, beaten

Heat the oven to 170C fan/gas mark 5. Lightly grease the tart tin with the butter. Roll out two-thirds of the pastry until wide enough to line the tin, as well as allowing a slight excess to flop over the rim.

Put in the fridge and chill for at least 20 minutes. Meanwhile, roll out the remaining third of the pastry to make a lid for the pie and chill this too.

Mix the gooseberries, sugar, cornflour and clove buds in a roomy bowl until all are well coated and sticky (a sturdy spatula is best for doing this). Remove the pastry-lined tin from the fridge and fill with the gooseberry mixture, then brush a little beaten egg around the excess edge of the pastry. Now remove the pastry lid from the fridge, flop it over the fruit and neatly press the pastry edges together.

Brush the pie with beaten egg, then firmly indent the rim with the tines of a fork to both secure a seal and to pretty the thing. Note: any decoration attended upon pastry to be baked will only reveal itself post a wash of beaten egg.

Generously and evenly dredge the pie with caster sugar, make 3-4 incisions in the centre of the pastry lid to allow steam to escape, then slide the pie on to the baking sheet and bake for about 45-50 minutes, or until the pastry sports a deep golden shine and has an agreeably crisp surface. (If you feel that the pastry is browning too rapidly towards the end of the cooking time, loosely cover with a sheet of foil.)

Remove from the oven and leave in the tin until lukewarm before removing. Serve with thick, cold double cream.

Simon Hopkinson is a food writer

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Hopkinson
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Puff Pastry#Gooseberry#Gooseberries#Food Drink
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
Mashed

The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Thrillist

Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled

Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination. According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Take Your Fried Chicken To The Next Level

There are few dishes more irresistible on a menu than fried chicken. This special occasion meal is more popular than ever as fast food chains and fancy restaurants alike compete for the top honor of "best." The weekend picnic staple is approaching its peak season, ready to be served on a plate surrounded by mashed potatoes and greens or sandwiched between pickles and coleslaw on a soft bun. As irresistible as fried chicken is to many meat-eaters, it can be equally daunting for home cooks to make.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy