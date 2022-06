(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball team has used an athletic offense and deep pitching rotation in a steadfast 4-1 start to their 2022 season. The Crusaders have made it through the first two weeks of the season with victories over Glidden-Ralston, Exira-EHK, Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va, while their lone defeat was a one-run loss at the hands of Kuemper Catholic.

COON RAPIDS, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO