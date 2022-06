It’s time to get your passport and get going. The third annual GO! Passport Program begins Wednesday and will run through Aug. 31. Sponsored by the Grand Island of Commerce, The GO! Passport Program encourages individuals to visit 10 Grand Island businesses over the summer There they will get a stamp on their passport card. They can also virtually collect a stamp on the Grand Island VIBE app.

