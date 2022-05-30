40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in June: Events and More!

Save the Date!

And It Was Good: Showcase Gallery for Arts Fellowship Orlando

June 16, 7-9 p.m. | Dr. Phillips Center – Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Profound. Provocative. Passionate. Arts Fellowship Orlando, the newest arm of The Collaborative Orlando, invites you to join them for their inaugural showcase. Experience a night of inspiration as you journey through the intersection of art and faith with their diverse 2022 cohort (singer/songwriter, creative writer, visual artist, classical composer, carpenter) as they present the original works they've cultivated over the course of their fellowship. In addition, guest appearances will be made by celebrated Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Orlando's premier choreographer Dawn Branch, award-winning filmmaker James Spradlin and Broadway veterans Stephen and Juliette Trafton. Please join Arts Fellowship Orlando for a full evening of unconventional expressions of faith that will equally excite and inspire you.



THE PINK PARTY hosted by The Hampton Social

Sat, June 18, Noon to 5pm | The Hampton Social – 9101 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Enjoy a Garden Oasis Experiential Pop-Up, immersive Rosé Tasting Bars from all over the world, Culinary Delights , Experiential Touch Points, and a Special Live DJ Set with DJ Vice.



Road Trip: Events in Tampa Bay this month

Planning to head to Tampa this month? Here's a guide to the best Tampa Bay events this month from Tampa Bay Date Night Guide. If you're planning to bring the kids, check out this guide to family-friendly events and activities in Tampa Bay from our sister publication Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

June 1-5, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Bite30: Orlando’s 60-Day Restaurant Week

June 1 – July 10, 2022

Various participating restaurants

Restaurant-hop through the City Beautiful, experience delicious food, service and ambiance of the restaurants you really should know about.

Prix-fixe multi-course $30 dinner menus

Location release party

Wednesday, June 1, 3pm

Orlando Brewing

Head to Orlando Brewing for a party and to find out where their new location will be

Related: A Beer Lover's Guide to Breweries in Orlando

Geek Easy Comedy Showcase

Wednesday, June 1, 8:15pm

The Geek Easy

FREE

33rd Annual ZORA! Festival

June 3 – 5, 2022

The Preserve in Eatonville

The 2022 ZORA! Festival Season will now consist of three (3) key events, each one appealing to both a specific, as well as to, an inter-generational audience. The 2022 theme will be “Celebrations for the Generations.” There are a variety of events, please visit the Festival website for full details.

Movie Night at Leu Gardens

Friday, June 3, 8:30pm

Gardens open at 6:00 p.m., Movie time at 8:30 p.m.

Leu Gardens

“No TIme to Die”

Cost: $7 adult, $5 child (4-17 years of age), plus tax and online fees. Tickets available online starting May 30, 2022 until capacity

National Cider Day Celebration

Friday, June 3, 5pm – 9pm

Quantum Leap Winery

Quantum Leap besides producing their own wine and own brand of hard cider, Pedaler's Hard Cider. Live music will be provided by musical duo Megan Stackpoole and Arienna Water from 5pm-8pm! Pizzadilla will be on site, Cider, wine, and beer will be available for purchase. There will also be release of a new special limited time flavor of Pedaler's Hard Cider that will be on tap and in bottle for purchase

Pridefest Kissimmee

Saturday, June 4, 12pm – 5pm

Kissimmee Civic Center

A celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of, and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community.|

FREE

CommUNITY Rainbow Run & CommUNITY Festival

Saturday, June 4, 7:00am – 10:30am

Wadeview Park – 2177 S. Summerlin Avenue, Orlando

The Sixth Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run and Family Festival benefiting the onePULSE Foundation and the National Pulse Memorial & Museum

$49

Yoga at the Brewery

Sunday, June 5, 10:30am – 12:00pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Cost is $10 and includes your first Ivanhoe Park Beer or Mimosa. You will receive happy hour pricing for the duration of your stay. Bring your own yoga mat

$10

The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in June: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .