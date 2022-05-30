ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in June: Events and More!

By Dani Meyering
And It Was Good: Showcase Gallery for Arts Fellowship Orlando
June 16, 7-9 p.m. | Dr. Phillips Center – Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
Profound. Provocative. Passionate. Arts Fellowship Orlando, the newest arm of The Collaborative Orlando, invites you to join them for their inaugural showcase. Experience a night of inspiration as you journey through the intersection of art and faith with their diverse 2022 cohort (singer/songwriter, creative writer, visual artist, classical composer, carpenter) as they present the original works they've cultivated over the course of their fellowship. In addition, guest appearances will be made by celebrated Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Orlando's premier choreographer Dawn Branch, award-winning filmmaker James Spradlin and Broadway veterans Stephen and Juliette Trafton. Please join Arts Fellowship Orlando for a full evening of unconventional expressions of faith that will equally excite and inspire you.
THE PINK PARTY hosted by The Hampton Social
Sat, June 18, Noon to 5pm | The Hampton Social – 9101 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
Enjoy a Garden Oasis Experiential Pop-Up, immersive Rosé Tasting Bars from all over the world, Culinary Delights , Experiential Touch Points, and a Special Live DJ Set with DJ Vice.
Road Trip: Events in Tampa Bay this month

Planning to head to Tampa this month? Here's a guide to the best Tampa Bay events this month from Tampa Bay Date Night Guide. If you're planning to bring the kids, check out this guide to family-friendly events and activities in Tampa Bay from our sister publication Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

June 1-5, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Bite30: Orlando’s 60-Day Restaurant Week
June 1 – July 10, 2022
Various participating restaurants
Restaurant-hop through the City Beautiful, experience delicious food, service and ambiance of the restaurants you really should know about.
Prix-fixe multi-course $30 dinner menus

Location release party
Wednesday, June 1, 3pm
Orlando Brewing
Head to Orlando Brewing for a party and to find out where their new location will be

Geek Easy Comedy Showcase
Wednesday, June 1, 8:15pm
The Geek Easy
FREE

33rd Annual ZORA! Festival
June 3 – 5, 2022
The Preserve in Eatonville
The 2022 ZORA! Festival Season will now consist of three (3) key events, each one appealing to both a specific, as well as to, an inter-generational audience. The 2022 theme will be “Celebrations for the Generations.” There are a variety of events, please visit the Festival website for full details.

Movie Night at Leu Gardens
Friday, June 3, 8:30pm
Gardens open at 6:00 p.m., Movie time at 8:30 p.m.
Leu Gardens
“No TIme to Die”
Cost: $7 adult, $5 child (4-17 years of age), plus tax and online fees. Tickets available online starting May 30, 2022 until capacity

National Cider Day Celebration
Friday, June 3, 5pm – 9pm
Quantum Leap Winery
Quantum Leap besides producing their own wine and own brand of hard cider, Pedaler's Hard Cider. Live music will be provided by musical duo Megan Stackpoole and Arienna Water from 5pm-8pm! Pizzadilla will be on site, Cider, wine, and beer will be available for purchase. There will also be release of a new special limited time flavor of Pedaler's Hard Cider that will be on tap and in bottle for purchase

Pridefest Kissimmee
Saturday, June 4, 12pm – 5pm
Kissimmee Civic Center
A celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of, and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community.|
FREE

CommUNITY Rainbow Run & CommUNITY Festival
Saturday, June 4, 7:00am – 10:30am
Wadeview Park – 2177 S. Summerlin Avenue, Orlando
The Sixth Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run and Family Festival benefiting the onePULSE Foundation and the National Pulse Memorial & Museum
$49

CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Yoga at the Brewery
Sunday, June 5, 10:30am – 12:00pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing
Cost is $10 and includes your first Ivanhoe Park Beer or Mimosa. You will receive happy hour pricing for the duration of your stay. Bring your own yoga mat
$10

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Hotel Deals for a Romantic Summer Staycation

We live in one of the nation's top tourist destinations and most of our Orlando hotels and resorts are offering deals for local couples itching for a change of scenery. If you're feeling ready for a mini getaway (even if it's just 15 minutes from your house), here are the best Orlando hotel deals and packages for a staycation this summer.
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Sides

Don’t you forget about … the sides! Beth’s Burger Bar serves excellent sides like classic fries, tots, and onion rings. Switch it up and deviate from the classics with their sweet potato fries, frickles, Marmie Duke’s jerky, and cheddar cheese curds. Multiple locations in Orlando, Edgewood, and Lake Mary • bethsburgerbar.com.
Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Adults-Only Pools Near Walt Disney World for a Quiet Escape

As one of the top vacation destinations in the country, Orlando is packed with beautiful family-friendly pools, thrilling water slides, and peaceful lazy rivers. But did you know that Orlando is also home to several stunning adults-only pools? Yep, you read that right. Adults-only pools. No kids allowed. Whether you’re a parent looking for a day off, or you simply prefer a more adult atmosphere, these adults-only pools near Disney World are the perfect place to unwind in peace.
4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
All Hills Lead To Fun In Downtown Clermont This June

From Triathlons to Art-Infused wine strolls to Sunday Farmers’ Market, all Roads Lead To Fun In Downtown Clermont. (330 Third Street, Clermont) Caribbean Jerk Festival is hosted by the Caribbean American Association of Lake County (CAALC). CAALC is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness to Caribbean culture. We actively give back to our community by providing scholarships to local high school seniors and engage with other organizations that help our underserved population.
Disney World Travelers Are Getting New Dining Options

If you’ve ever traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO), you probably know that the airport isn’t historically one of the most technologically advanced in the world — although it does have its very own “FastPass” system. That’s all about to change when the airport’s new...
Orlando Date Night Guide

