Carolina Renaissance Festival holding auditions

CONCORD – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the its make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities...
CHARLOTTE – MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway invites families to Symphony Park to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Family Dance Party will honor Ramona’s mom, Wheezy, who passed away from dementia last year. Wheezy was a fixture on the “Matt & Ramona Show” and many followed Ramona’s journey of dealing with her mom’s illness.
LINCOLNTON – An Eagles tribute band, On the Border, will be the first band making an appearance at the popular Alive After Five concert series held in downtown Lincolnton. Formed by Tracy Maples more than 10 years ago and made up of fellow musicians who love to play music, On the Board prides itself on giving an authentic concert experience while journeying through the Eagles songbook.
The Pike Nurseries team welcomes green thumbs of all ages to a series of free June gardening classes. Interactive sessions for children will cover various beneficial creatures that help gardens thrive. For grownups, Pike’s certified plant experts will share their knowledge about ever-popular succulents, as well as pet-friendly houseplants. Novice and experienced gardeners alike are invited to sharpen their skills through these engaging, free classes at all four Pike Nurseries Charlotte locations.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a local band is just the start. Getting recognized takes time, talent, and some luck. One local band isn't leaving it up to chance. They are getting out in the local music scene and running with a full head of steam and it is paying off.
Pride Month is a time to celebrate being your full, authentic self while lifting up and supporting others – and drag shows are a wonderful opportunity to do just that. Here are 17 drag performances happening through the end of June listed in chronological order. Pro tip: Bring dollar bills to tip and a hand-held […]
The post 17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
INDIAN TRAIL – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Indian Trail is bringing back its biggest event: Family Fun Day. The event will take place June 4 from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Crooked Creek Park. Family Fun Day includes free rides, games and entertainment, food trucks, vendor tents and a fireworks show.
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park was packed on Saturday, May 21, for the town’s first “Music & Brews Night!”. Scattered afternoon storms seemed to put Music & Brews in jeopardy, but the event opened to clear skies and warm temperatures at 6:30. In an attempt to create an event geared toward Mint Hill’s adult community, Music & Brews differentiated itself from Mint Hill’s “Family Fun Night” concert series with the addition of a beer tent stocked by Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, who served up three of their popular year-round beers: Copper, Captain Jack and Hornet’s Nest.
CHARLOTTE – Keeping the whole family entertained for the summer can be daunting, not to mention pricey! Never fear: The Mint Hill Times has compiled an extensive list of activities you can enjoy with your family all across the Charlotte area without breaking the bank. Each of these summer “steals” can be enjoyed for $20 or less by a family of four, and many are even free!
CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day with free donuts. On June 3, every in-store guest will receive one cinnamon sugar donut. Both the Charlotte Kenilworth Commons and Huntersville locations will participate in the free donut promotion. “National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Heilig’s studio was the sidewalk. Every day he sat on a bench in front of Fuller’s Market on South Main Street in Salisbury, working on his drawings and taking the time to speak with anyone who wanted a conversation. On Monday night there...
Veteran news reporter and host Mark Garrison is elevated to News Director at Radio One news/talk WBT-AM/FM Charlotte (1110/99.3). Garrison will continue to host “Charlotte at Six” each weeknight while supervising the day-to-day operations of the WBT newsroom. Additionally, Senior Reporter Brett Jensen will now host “Breaking with...
It’s hard to spend $10 from prison. But that’s what one North Carolina man will face. Michael Todd Hill won a $10 million lottery scratch-off prize in 2017. But just 5 years later Hill has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This comes after he was charged with the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, barbecue fans can hit the pavement for The Cheerwine Carolinas ‘Cue Tour, an 870-mile road trip with restaurants offering specialty Cheerwine drinks and slushies. This road trip for Cheerwine includes over a dozen stops from North and South Carolina. “Amatuer cooks to seasoned pit masters have incorporated Cheerwine into […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme has a “Sweet New Deal” this summer starting on June 3, National Doughnut Day, with a free treat. In these difficult economic times, Krispy Kreme’s “Sweet New Deal” plans to deliver a bit of everyday joy for guests and a chance to share with others – from National Doughnut Day through Labor Day, including:
A Scoop girl’s favorite non-official holiday is near — National Donut Day. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up our favorite Charlotte bakeries for you to pick up one, two, or a dozen donuts on this sweet Friday. We promise NONE of these will disappoint. Charlotte. OMG Donuts &...
Charlotte, NC is a bustling city in North Carolina that has been recently making headlines due to an influx of Black tourism. Black men and women from all over the country are flocking to Charlotte because of its increasingly Black culture. Charlotte is home to many Black-owned businesses, from restaurants to aquatic centers to law firms. And after visiting the city, many Black people consider moving there to start their own.
The city of Charlotte is trying to build more affordable homes and apartments for residents, but one of its main challenges has been finding land on which to build. In response, churches around the city have been stepping forward with land, money and sometimes entire buildings that can be refashioned into affordable homes.
CHARLOTTE — Another family has been forced out of their south Charlotte home Tuesday. For more than two weeks, Channel 9 has followed every development after residents living in the Sterling Community were told to pack up and move. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m exhausted. I’m just tired,” said renter Keesha...
Who doesn't love a good burger? Even though it's not healthy to eat processed food and fast-food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it once in a while. The secret to good health is being balanced. When it comes to food, that means eating whole foods most of the time, and enjoy processed food in moderation. You don't have to give up comfort food - just don't make it a habit of eating it on a daily basis.
Comments / 0